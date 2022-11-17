Woman feeds hungry child for months through his window before CPS finally intervenes

Mary Duncan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GzyT3_0jEFmjgq00
Photo by Séan Gorman on Unsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

I met my friend Amy when we worked third shift at a chain pancake restaurant back in the early 2000’s. Even at that time, when we were only in our late teens and early twenties, I could tell that Amy was an old soul, and a very kind soul. She’s the type of person who probably would literally give her shirt off her back to someone who needed it.

Amy was able, somehow, to avoid being fired for the amount of free food she gave away at work. If someone came in who couldn’t pay for their meal, she would either pay for it out of her own pocket, or, if a manager wasn’t around, she would just comp the check and give the person food for free. She must have “stolen” thousands in food from that place to give to the hungry. The veritable Robin Hood of pancake restaurants.

After working together for some months and becoming very close, Amy and I moved in together in a very poor, sketchy side of town. We shared a little one bedroom apartment with another waitress, so I slept in our closed in porch, Amy had a tent set up in the living room with her bed in it, and Erin had the one bedroom. It was a riot, but we were young and dumb and didn’t care because rent was so cheap and we were having the time of our lives.

Amy, though, was very aware of the people around us who were not having the times of their lives. She was particularly interested in our next door neighbor Shirley and her son, Jake. From what we could tell, Shirley didn’t work, but she was often not home, and we realized after a while that she left little Jake, who was only about five years old, home alone.

One night in the summer we were having a cookout in our backyard and Amy noticed little Jake lurking at the corner of our fence, staring at us.

“Are you hungry, sweetie? Do you want a hot dog and a soda?” Amy asked him.

Jake’s face lit up and he ran forward and hugged Amy, who was taken aback by the child’s affection as she was practically a stranger to him.

We watched as Jake wolfed down two hot dogs and handful after handful of chips before he moved on to watermelon.

Amy asked Jake is his mom was home, but he just shook his head, no. After that, Amy watched Jake’s house like a hawk. She saw Shirley coming and going at all hours of the day and night, leaving Jake home alone when he was clearly too young to be alone, and she brought new, different men home constantly. Sometimes we heard Shirley and those men screaming at each other.

One night that was particularly bad when it came to Shirley’s yelling, Amy noticed Jake in his bedroom window, staring over at our house. We had just had dinner, and Amy put a paper plate of chicken and tater tots together and snuck next door to Jake.

“Are you hungry?”

He nodded vigorously, not taking his eyes off the food. Amy slipped the plate through the window and Jake thanked her and she watched him chow down on the food like he hadn’t eaten in days, and that’s when Amy realized he may not have eaten in days.

From then on, every night after dinner Amy would put a plate of our food together and sneak it over to Jake’s window. On nights that we didn’t cook dinner or weren’t home, she would tap on his window early in the morning and pass him hot pancakes from work.

Amy fed Jake for months, and then one day we noticed unfamiliar cars in the street, and then saw Jake walking out of his house with a little suitcase and backpack, his mother Shirley screaming as he was led into the car by a worker for CPS. He was finally getting taken from that home.

Amy tried to find out what happened to Jake, but she was not allowed any information about where he was placed since she wasn’t a relative. A month later, Shirley moved out and away, and we never saw Jake or heard from them ever again.

What would you have done if you were Amy?

