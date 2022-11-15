“I can’t eat in a hoarder’s house,” friends refuse to join woman for Thanksgiving dinner due to her mess

Photo by RODNAE Productions on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

I have known my friends Thea and Suzy for over thirty years now. We met in fifth grade when we were ten years old and the three of us became inseparable from that point on. We went through the horrible years of middle school together and then had a blast in high school together. After that, though, things changed a lot.

Suzy was the only one of us to leave the state to go to college, so Thea and I didn’t see her much at all except when she came home for the holidays and summer. Thea went to college about forty-five minutes away from me, so we tried to see each other every couple of weeks, but still, we grew apart for a few years.

It wasn’t until we got older that Thea and I really reconnected and started to spend a lot of time together again, especially after she had her first child. We would spend time together with our kids, and I babysat for her a lot while she worked her third shift job.

Thea had two kids with her boyfriend, but unfortunately he cheated on her and everything in their relationship fell apart. Thea herself started falling apart as well.

Thea’s mental health problems manifest themselves through her house. It’s a filthy hoard. It’s the kind of house that you can only walk through by way of treacherous little paths through precarious piles of junk, and it’s a miserable place to go visit.

This is unfortunate for me, because Thea always wants me to come to her house because it’s easier than taking her young kids out to mine.

Meanwhile, Suzy has the benefit of distance and doesn’t have to deal with Thea’s messy house when she comes to visit, I always convince Thea to come meet Suzy and I out somewhere. Just like I had to do last week, again.

Every year, Thea wants to have “Friendsgiving,” and make a big Thanksgiving dinner for whoever will attend. Usually, it’s only me. This is because I am the only one who apparently loves Thea enough to put up with her messy hoard.

Once again Thea sent a group text to me, Suzy, and a few of our other close friends about joining her for Friendsgiving. A few minutes later, I started getting bombarded with texts from friends, all of them saying something along the lines of:

“I can't eat in that hoarder’s house.”

I couldn’t blame them one bit.

When Suzy flat out refused to come down for Friendsgiving unless it was held somewhere other than Thea’s house, I stepped up and offered my house up for the festivities. Not wanting to upset Thea, I made it sound like I really wanted to have it at my house sort of as a housewarming party because I’d just moved in. Thankfully, Thea agreed without being suspicious of me.

Would you refuse to eat dinner in a hoarder’s house?

