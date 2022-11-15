“Don’t you appreciate me, dear?” Couple gets caught selling Grandma’s gifted set of Waterford Crystal glasses

Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

Have you ever regifted something that was given to you but you had no use for? Or maybe were given something else that wasn’t suitable for you but worth a lot, so you pawned it? Did you feel guilty? Should you ever feel guilty for getting rid of something that is not useful to you?

This is the question that was put to my friend Chad and his new wife Rebecca when they got married.

I’ve written about Chad and Rebecca a lot, as I am fascinated by their former relationship. Right from the beginning when my good friend Chad started dating Rebecca, I knew she was not right for him. I felt like she was a gold-digger, only after Chad for the money he would potentially bring her in their marriage when he opened his own construction company, as planned.

Rebecca had come from money, Chad had not. Chad was a hard worker who put himself through double majors in college so he would do well for himself later in life. On the other hand, Rebecca had never worked a day in her life and didn’t ever intend to.

They had a lavish wedding that Chad could barely afford but happily gave his new wife. They seemed to rake it in with checks and wedding gifts. I should know because it was my job to schlep the gifts from the wedding venue to Chad’s house while he took Rebecca on a honeymoon.

When they got back from their trip, Rebecca began going through the gifts that they’d been given, and started sorting them into piles of what they were going to keep and what they were going to sell, because Rebecca refused to keep anything she didn’t want if it was worth money.

Eventually they opened the box that had come from Chad’s grandmother. It contained a set of six Waterford Crystal glasses that were worth a lot of money, but not Rebecca’s style. She immediately put them in the “sell” pile.

“But those are my grandmother’s crystal glasses,” Chad argued.

“They’re hideous,” Rebecca said, and that was the end of that. The glasses were sold on eBay with a bunch of other expensive items they had received.

Months later, Chad insisted that he and Rebecca have his grandmother and mother over for dinner at their new house for the first time. At dinner, Rebecca poured the wine, and that’s when Chad’s grandmother spoke up.

“Why aren’t we using my crystal glasses that I gave you?” “I sold them,” Rebecca said shortly without looking at her, and Chad watched a tear form in her eye.

“Those were my most prized possessions,” Chad’s grandmother said quietly. “Don’t you appreciate me, dear?”

Chad’s heart broke and he apologized profusely, then even lied to his grandmother saying he must have gotten confused when he sold them, not realizing they were from her.

Chad could tell that his grandmother was heartbroken that the crystal glasses she’d kept her whole life had been discarded so thoughtlessly.

If I were Chad, I would have felt the same way - how about you?

