New boss teaches staff a lesson when he pretends to steal thousands in merchandise out back door

Photo by Tiger Lily on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

My boyfriend used to work for a popular electronics store, back before Best Buy and Amazon started dominating the market for buying televisions and sound systems and put the store out of business along with many others.

He liked his co-workers there, but hated the job. Mostly, because he wasn’t a salesman by any means. If he got the slightest hint that a customer might not be able to easily afford a product, he wouldn’t push to sell it. He also almost never pushed the required upsells on warranties and things because he knew they were a scam.

On the other hand, he loved his co-workers and working with them, especially his boss, Harry.

Harry was so nice to my boyfriend, Robert, even though he was terrible at sales. He knew that Robert had a good heart and wanted to do well, and gave him a break and didn’t fire him for his poor performance and not meeting his sales goals.

When Harry retired a year after Robert started working there, Robert was terrified that the new manager coming in would not be as kind or lenient to him. Oddly, they had to deal with something completely different.

On the first day their new manager came in to work, he kept most to himself doing paperwork in the office, only coming on to the sales floor once in a while to see what was going on, then he’d disappear again.

Late in the afternoon, Robert noticed the new manager, Paul, walk out the front door, get into his truck, and drive away. He figured that maybe he was going to pick up something for lunch and just hadn’t let anyone know he was leaving, and Robert went about his business.

A while later, Robert had to go into the back stock room for something. When he went in there he noticed that the roll up door for truck deliveries was open. Paul’s car was parked outside, and he was loading TV’s into the bed of his truck. It looked to Robert like he already had five or six in there and was going for another, and Robert stepped up to the edge of the dock and asked what he was doing.

Paul looked up with an exasperated look on his face and said:

“Well, thank you, it’s about time!”

“Time for what?”

“Time for someone to notice that there’s a guy stealing TV’s out of the back room! Not one of the other salesmen even gave me a second glance. I could be a criminal stealing things back here!”

Robert helped Paul unload the TV’s from his truck and then followed Paul out to the sales floor where he called a meeting.

Robert listened quietly while Paul berated all the other employees for not paying attention to their surroundings and not questioning who was taking TV’s from the back room and why.

“There are serious security issues here we need to address, and all but Robert have failed the test,” he said, making Robert feel like a total chump.

When Robert told me that story, I had a real good laugh. What would you have done if you were Paul?

Hi, I hope you enjoyed this story! I am a freelance writing single mom trying to create a better life for me and my daughter through words.