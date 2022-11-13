“Can I come home with you?” Homeless man asks coworker on first day of job and is allowed to stay for weeks

Photo by Timur Weber on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

After college and before he started his own contracting business, my good friend Chad worked for a big construction company that employed a lot of people for its big jobs.

Chad’s wife Rebecca hated that he worked there. Without being able to make his own hours he was constantly gone from morning to night and came home exhausted, to boot. In Rebecca’s opinion he was working too hard and not making enough money or spending enough time with her, and she urged him to move on from that job but he wanted to keep it until he could start his own business.

One time the company was doing a really big job, putting up an entire complex of condominiums, a job that would take many months. For this, the company hired a lot of new people that all started at once, and each of the new hires was paired with a seasoned contractor to learn the company’s ropes.

Chad was paired with Hank, a guy in his mid to late forties who looked worse for the wear and like he’d been around the block a few times. Throughout their first day, Chad did his best to help him out and guide him, but Chad felt like there was something a little bit off with Hank.

Hank kept staring at Chad, looking at him always like he wanted to ask him a question but didn’t have the guts to do so. He was mostly quiet, and even when Chad asked him direct questions about his life, Hank was vague and sketchy with his answers.

The end of the day finally came. Chad said goodbye and headed to his truck, then heard footsteps behind him and turned to see Hank following him.

“What’s up, man?” Chad asked him.

“I was wondering if I could come home with you tonight?” Hank asked, and Chad was taken aback, speechless.

“What?” Chad asked, and Hank explained.

“I sort of have nowhere to go. I don’t even know where the closest homeless shelter is. I don’t have a car to sleep in. I don’t know what to do, man,” Hank said.

Chad hesitated for a moment, knowing that if he bothered asking his wife Rebecca, the answer would be a hard NO. He considered, then came up with a plan.

“Let’s go get a bite and a drink and wait for my wife to fall asleep, then I’ll sneak you in and put you on the couch so she can’t kick you out before you even get comfortable,” Chad suggested, and of course Hank agreed.

Hank spent the night on Chad’s couch and was wakened by Rebecca’s screams at Chad in the morning over the vagrant in their living room.

Chad lied and said that Hank was an old friend who needed a place to stay for a little bit and that he would be no trouble.

That, at least, was not a lie. Hank was not only no trouble, he actually went to great lengths to make Chad and Rebecca’s lives better. He mowed the lawn, he did the dishes every night they fed him, he vacuumed without being asked - he was like a free, live in maid.

Hank stayed for weeks, until he’d acquired enough paychecks to move into an efficiency apartment of his own and get on his feet.

It was an amazing, if not misguided act of kindness that Chad did for Hank - what would you have done?

