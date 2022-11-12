Woman gives son downpayment for house, is repaid with her own dream house down the block

Mary Duncan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SeVAE_0j8WTOKy00
Photo by Binyamin Mellish on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

I’ve known my good friend Chad for most of my life. His mother was like a second mother to me. She was someone I could always go to for comfort or to confide in when I didn’t feel comfortable talking about something with my own parents and I appreciated it greatly.

I know that she always wanted her son and I to get together, but Chad and I were the rare friends who were just that - only friends, all our lives, no attraction to be had between us. No matter how often his mother dropped hints that she wanted us to date, we wouldn’t do it and risk ruining our relationship.

Well, much to his mother’s chagrin, Chad ended up marrying a horrible woman named Rebecca. I still regret to this day not speaking up at his wedding, I regret forever holding my peace because I wish I had tried to talk him out of it.

Chad’s mom tried to like Rebecca, but Chad’s new wife didn’t make it easy. She complained constantly about the size of the condo they were living in after the wedding, saying it was too small and she wouldn’t consider starting a family until they had a real, and bigger house.

Chad had graduated college a few years earlier with a degree in business and engineering and was planning on starting his own contracting company, but there was no way he could afford to do both that and buy his new wife a house at the same time. Chad was very close to his mother and told him of his woes, and she definitely took pity on him.

 For his birthday that year, Chad received a gift he never could have imagined. His mother put up the entire down payment for the house that he had been looking to buy for Rebecca. It was a lot of money, and she didn’t expect or want it to be paid back. Chad burst into happy tears and thanked his mother profusely, and when he went home to Rebecca to tell her the good news, she rolled her eyes and said:  “I hope that means she doesn’t think we owe her our time.”

Chad ignored that and carried on with life, and did very well for himself once he opened his own contracting company. About five years after his mother had given him the down payment for a house, he flipped the script on her and did the exact same thing.

One day Chad’s mother came over to have lunch with him and when she mentioned not liking the long drive home, Chad said:

“Well, pretty soon you’ll be able to walk right around the corner.”

She was confused, but Chad explained that he had purchased for her a small, two bedroom ranch house right around the corner so that she could live closer and feel less alone. Then it was his mother’s turn to burst into happy tears because she had such a thoughtful, generous son.

Of course, Rebecca didn’t appreciate her mother-in-law living within walking distance, but Rebecca wasn’t around for many more years. Chad’s mother was there for life.

