“I’ll pay for your meal.” Act of kindness by young cashier brings out generosity in others.

This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand.

Depending on who you ask any given day, they might tell you that the world is a very horrible place. The planet is actively dying. Senseless wars are raging. People just aren’t nice to each other anymore. I, for one, don’t like the way things are going.

However, I am not going to let it bring me down. I am going to do everything in my power to make my little corner of the world a better place. I’m going to recycle. I’m going to tip better. I’m going to hold open more doors even though some people don’t appreciate it.

So, when I am out and about in the world and I see someone else doing good, nice things, it fills my heart with joy that there are more people out there who seem to think like me.

I must say though, I have never believed in those “pay it forward” things until I have been a part of one.

You know, like when the person in front of you at the drive-thru at Dunkin’ pays for your coffee, and then you’re sort of expected to pay for the person behind you, and on and on it goes until someone breaks the chain. Usually that someone is looked upon as a greedy miser, but I see it another way. What if you were just ordering one coffee that would cost you $3 and the person behind you (who doesn’t know about this line of generosity) has a van full of kids and orders five drinks and a bunch of donuts and suddenly your cheap treat turns into a forty dollar almost-forced act of kindness?

I wouldn’t appreciate being put in that position, but that’s what usually happens to cause the chain of kindness to break.

But then, there are other situations, different situations, that make me feel a different sort of way.

Once I was in a long line a popular fried chicken establishment and I noticed the young man at the head of the line fumbling in his pockets. It looked like his pants and shirt didn’t fit, like they were too big for him, and his shirt was visibly torn and dirty in places. His hair was a greasy mess, and I assumed that he was either very poor or maybe homeless.

Then, I heard him say, “I’m sorry, I don’t think I have enough,” to the cashier ringing up his order.

I watched while without hesitating the cashier took his wallet out of his pocket and said, “I’ll pay for it.”

He pulled out a twenty, made change from his drawer, and then turned to collect the young man’s order.

My heart almost burst with pride for this young cashier to offer up his money so quickly and generously to a perfect stranger who needed a meal. The young man thanked him profusely and the cashier looked embarrassed and waved him off, saying “No problem, it’s no big deal,” and then the young man finally left.

Next, an older gentleman stepped up to the counter, ordered and paid with a credit card. Then, he took a twenty dollar bill out of his wallet and handed it to the cashier.

“This isn’t for you, to pay you back. This is so you can do the same thing for the next person who comes in here and can’t afford their meal.”

The cashier tried to push the money away, but the older gentleman insisted he take it. The person in line after him put up another twenty. Then, when it was my turn, I gave him my last twenty and said:

“Thank you for your kindness.”

“Thank you for yours,” he said.

Some people might choose to believe that this cashier took all the extra money he was given and spent it on himself, but I don’t choose to believe that.

I believe he went on to help more people, and it makes me happy to think of it.

What would you have done?

