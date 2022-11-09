Woman terrified of water has her cremains thrown into river by angry daughter’s boyfriend

Photo by Egor Myznik on Unsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

I remember when my good friend Chad’s mother died and I stood behind him on a cold rainy day in December at her graveside while she was buried. Some people, like Chad and I, are very close with our parents. Chad was devastated when his mother died, as I would be when mine finally does, hopefully a long time in the future.

Chad’s father wasn’t in the picture when he was growing up so he was especially close to his mother, something that drove Chad’s wife Rebecca up the wall. Rebecca couldn’t stand spending so much time with her mother-in-law and I bet she was secretly happy when she died so that she wouldn’t have to go to Sunday dinners with her anymore.

Unlike us, Rebecca was not close with her parents at all. In fact, both of her parents were verbally and emotionally abusive alcoholics that made Rebecca and her sibling’s lives miserable all throughout their childhood. As the oldest, I think that Rebecca did more of the raising of her siblings than her parents did, and resented her parents a whole lot for that.

Rebecca moved out of their house and in with a friend right out of high school while she went to a local community college and enjoyed her newfound freedom. Once she was gone, she refused to go back. Her mother tried to have a relationship with Rebecca and do things with her, but Rebecca pushed her away. She didn’t want anything to do with her parents.

Years later, after Rebecca and Chad had been dating for a few months, Rebecca received word from one of her sisters that her mother had died. She was cremated, and their father was too cheap to go pay to pick up her her cremains, so they sat at the funeral home for months, and for months Rebecca kept getting calls from them. The funeral home said they were calling all the siblings to try to get their mother picked up, but no one wanted to take responsibility for it.

Finally, after months of the calls, Chad convinced Rebecca that they should go pick up her mother’s cremains and be done with it. It was only a three hour drive each way, and they could make a day of it and find somewhere nice to have lunch.

But when they got to the funeral home, all thoughts of having a nice lunch went out the window for Chad.

The minute Rebecca picked up her mother’s urn, she changed. By the time they got out to the car and put the urn in the trunk, she was enraged. Rebecca spent the next hour and a half in the car complaining about all the little things her mother had done to ruin her childhood.

One of the things she went on about that Chad knew was a particularly painful thing for Rebecca is that she never was taken to the beach or pool as a child and never learned to swim because her mother was terrified of water.

This gave Chad an idea. It was a very bad, risky idea, but he went on with it nonetheless.

As they were driving, there was a river flowing along the road to their left. Chad pulled the car over to the side of the road and silently got out. He went to the trunk, picked up the urn, and then walked back in front of the car making sure Rebecca could see that he had it - and then he hurled it with all of his might into the streaming river where it was promptly carried away.

He turned back to Rebecca, not sure whether to expect horror, but what he saw on her face was joy. She was laughing and smiling, and by the time he got back to the car there were tears of happiness in her eyes and she threw herself into Chad’s arms and thanked him.

Chad did what he thought was the right thing to relieve the emotional burden of Rebecca’s mother from her life. Literally.

What would you have done if your boyfriend threw your mother’s cremains in a river?

Hi, I hope you enjoyed this story! I am a freelance writing single mom trying to create a better life for me and my daughter through words. If you enjoyed this, please consider leaving a small donation: https://ko-fi.com/maryduncan