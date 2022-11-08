Nurse berates new mother with medical condition for bottle feeding her newborn baby

Photo by Sarah Chai on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

My friend Thea is a great mother and in all aspects of her life I would call her, in a most loving way, “crunchy.” She is the type that bought all organic, dye-free diapers for her kids in the event she couldn’t use her usual cloth diapers. She used a food processor to make all of her baby food from scratch using only organic products. Even her kid’s toys, bedding, and clothing were organic.

But there was one glaring thing Thea did that didn’t fit into the picture with the rest of it - she didn’t bottle fed, because she has a serious seizure disorder that she takes medication for.

When she first got pregnant, she and her doctor had to immediately weigh the pros and cons of her staying on her seizure medication because it was known to cause birth defects. Of course, Thea made the choice to stop taking the medication, knowing that she might have to suffer through more, and more serious seizures without it. It didn’t matter to Thea. From the very beginning she made choices to put her children’s health first.

The pregnancy was hard on Thea and she did indeed have multiple seizures during that time, two that she even had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for and monitored. She got through it through, and had her baby, a beautiful daughter, without any complications.

Then, the nightmare nurse came into her life.

Thea was lounging in her hospital bed, feeding her infant daughter a bottle. This was because almost immediately after the birth, her doctor had given her a dose of her seizure medication which she promised him she would start right away. That was the compromise she made for her health and her child’s. She kept the child safe in the womb, but would need to bottle feed her if Thea was to go back on that medication, something she and her doctor agreed she needed to do right away.

Well, this nurse came in and berated and shamed Thea for bottle feeding, saying the alternative was so much better for the baby, didn’t Thea know the benefits? Why was she so lazy? Why wasn’t she doing what was best for her child?

Thea became infuriated and kicked the nurse out of her room, then called her doctor and told him what happened. The doctor came down to the nurse’s station outside of Thea’s room and Thea could hear him tearing into the nurse for what she’d said to Thea.

The nurse hadn’t known Thea was on a medication that could hurt the baby if she weren’t bottle fed, but the doctor told her that was no reason to lecture new mothers for their personal choices. It was none of her business and not her place, and she was lucky he wasn’t going to have her fired.

Thea listened, satisfied with how her doctor stuck up for her, and made sure that nurse didn’t come back into her room for the rest of her hospital stay.

What would you have done if you were Thea?

