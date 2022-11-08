“My wife says we can’t afford it,” Man skips child support payments due to new bride’s lavish lifestyle.

Photo by Sora Shimazaki on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

I was so happy for my friend Aimee when she married her husband Dave years ago. They met at a restaurant we worked at together, he was a customer, she was his regular server of coffee and eggs in the morning before he went to work. They married after knowing each other for two years and within another year had their first child, a son.

It didn’t take long at all for Aimee to realize that Dave had no interest in being a parent. He wouldn’t help with the child, like with changing diapers, feeding, or even holding him. When Aimee wanted to do fun things as a family and give their son childhood experiences, Dave never wanted to come and always had an excuse as to why he couldn’t join.

Not wanting to, Aimee became pregnant again and Dave’s behavior got even worse when their second son arrived. He pulled away even more, spending more and more time away from home at the local bar, spending way too much money on drinks, new tools, enhancements to his big truck, and nothing for his wife and kids.

It wasn’t long before Dave came home one night with lipstick on his neck and the scent of perfume on his clothes and Aimee knew it was over. She accused him of cheating and he admitted to it, that he was in a relationship with someone else, and that he wanted a divorce.

Dave gave Aimee pretty much everything she wanted in the beginning - the house, her car, custody of the kids, and child support. But slowly, the child support payments got smaller, and then they disappeared altogether.

By that point in time Aimee and Dave hadn’t spoken in ages. He was remarried, didn’t see his sons at all, and wanted nothing to do with them. Months and months with no child support payments went by, and finally Aimee decided to take him to court rather than just try to call him and reason with him to get the money back.

Aimee and Dave both showed up to court on the appointed day and eventually Dave went before the judge and was asked why he wasn’t making child support payments.

Dave went on to give a lengthly explanation and ridiculous explanation.

“I’m sorry, Your Honor, we can’t afford the payments anymore. I’ve gotten remarried and due to lifestyle changes have gotten into some considerable debt, and just don’t have enough cash to get by anymore.”

Aimee knew that admitting this must have humiliated Dave, but the judge made it worse.

“Who is this “we” who can’t afford it. It’s your responsibility.”

“My wife says we can’t afford it, Your Honor,” he said, and there were some hushed gasps and laughs in the court.

The judge did not take kindly to Dave’s answer, and not only did he order him to pay back ever cent of child support, he raised the weekly amount by another twenty-five dollars.

Aimee went home feeling triumphant, and Dave deserved what he got - the demand by a judge to pay.

