“My wife says we can’t afford it,” Man skips child support payments due to new bride’s lavish lifestyle.

Mary Duncan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJyzA_0j2vpSKP00
Photo by Sora Shimazaki on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

I was so happy for my friend Aimee when she married her husband Dave years ago. They met at a restaurant we worked at together, he was a customer, she was his regular server of coffee and eggs in the morning before he went to work. They married after knowing each other for two years and within another year had their first child, a son.

It didn’t take long at all for Aimee to realize that Dave had no interest in being a parent. He wouldn’t help with the child, like with changing diapers, feeding, or even holding him. When Aimee wanted to do fun things as a family and give their son childhood experiences, Dave never wanted to come and always had an excuse as to why he couldn’t join.

Not wanting to, Aimee became pregnant again and Dave’s behavior got even worse when their second son arrived. He pulled away even more, spending more and more time away from home at the local bar, spending way too much money on drinks, new tools, enhancements to his big truck, and nothing for his wife and kids.

It wasn’t long before Dave came home one night with lipstick on his neck and the scent of perfume on his clothes and Aimee knew it was over. She accused him of cheating and he admitted to it, that he was in a relationship with someone else, and that he wanted a divorce.

Dave gave Aimee pretty much everything she wanted in the beginning - the house, her car, custody of the kids, and child support. But slowly, the child support payments got smaller, and then they disappeared altogether.

By that point in time Aimee and Dave hadn’t spoken in ages. He was remarried, didn’t see his sons at all, and wanted nothing to do with them. Months and months with no child support payments went by, and finally Aimee decided to take him to court rather than just try to call him and reason with him to get the money back.

Aimee and Dave both showed up to court on the appointed day and eventually Dave went before the judge and was asked why he wasn’t making child support payments.

Dave went on to give a lengthly explanation and ridiculous explanation.

“I’m sorry, Your Honor, we can’t afford the payments anymore. I’ve gotten remarried and due to lifestyle changes have gotten into some considerable debt, and just don’t have enough cash to get by anymore.”

Aimee knew that admitting this must have humiliated Dave, but the judge made it worse.

“Who is this “we” who can’t afford it. It’s your responsibility.”

“My wife says we can’t afford it, Your Honor,” he said, and there were some hushed gasps and laughs in the court.

The judge did not take kindly to Dave’s answer, and not only did he order him to pay back ever cent of child support, he raised the weekly amount by another twenty-five dollars.

Aimee went home feeling triumphant, and Dave deserved what he got - the demand by a judge to pay.

How would you have reacted to Dave?

Hi, I hope you enjoyed this story! I am a freelance writing single mom trying to create a better life for me and my daughter through words. If you enjoyed this, please consider leaving a small donation: https://ko-fi.com/maryduncan

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Marriage# Relationships# Family Relationships# Troubled Relationship# Lifestyle

Comments / 378

Published by

I write about relationships and parenting, life, society, people, and sometimes also beer.

Connecticut State
95081 followers

More from Mary Duncan

New boss teaches staff a lesson when he pretends to steal thousands in merchandise out back door

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My boyfriend used to work for a popular electronics store, back before Best Buy and Amazon started dominating the market for buying televisions and sound systems and put the store out of business along with many others.

Read full story
3 comments

“Can I come home with you?” Homeless man asks coworker on first day of job and is allowed to stay for weeks

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. After college and before he started his own contracting business, my good friend Chad worked for a big construction company that employed a lot of people for its big jobs.

Read full story
73 comments

Woman gives son downpayment for house, is repaid with her own dream house down the block

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ve known my good friend Chad for most of my life. His mother was like a second mother to me. She was someone I could always go to for comfort or to confide in when I didn’t feel comfortable talking about something with my own parents and I appreciated it greatly.

Read full story
34 comments

Woman’s neighbor keeps visiting unannounced, gets angry when her fridge is empty

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Regina is one of the nicest ladies you’ll ever meet, but you might not ever be able to figure that out about her, because she is also one of the most shy.

Read full story
96 comments

Nice salesman bamboozled then fired when his own cousin steals car during a test drive

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Some people are just not meant to be in sales. You have to be the kind of person who is willing to push another human being into maybe doing something they aren’t comfortable with doing. You have to do this knowing they might not be able to really afford it, and even if you feel bad knowing this. You have to do it for your commissions or for your manager’s bottom line. Whatever the case may be, it isn’t an easy job by any means and only particular people can do it well.

Read full story
19 comments

"You're too old for toys," Grandmother throws out man's collectables worth hundreds of thousands when he joins military

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I collected Trolls and Beanie Babies, but I wasn’t a smart collector. I liked to actually play with my Trolls and cuddle with my Beanie Babies, so the tags and packing were always removed, and my toys were always well loved.

Read full story
366 comments

Woman gets free food for life when she breaks tooth on a rock in her mashed potatoes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ve worked in restaurants for most of my adult life so far, and I’ve seen all sorts of crazy things happen. I also love to go out to eat and be served, so I have also experienced my share of bad service or mix ups that have gotten me free dinners.

Read full story
125 comments

Old couple who hate children get kicked out of family restaurant for bullying child’s mother

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. For a long time I worked at a very busy family restaurant. The key word in that sentence is definitely “family” as the owners of the small, three restaurant chain were brothers and they loved hiring family members of their employees. Not only that, but they had the biggest, best kids menu in town, kids ate free on Tuesdays, and my boss had four kids of his own, so just loved them.

Read full story
562 comments

“I’ll pay for your meal.” Act of kindness by young cashier brings out generosity in others.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Depending on who you ask any given day, they might tell you that the world is a very horrible place. The planet is actively dying. Senseless wars are raging. People just aren’t nice to each other anymore. I, for one, don’t like the way things are going.

Read full story
41 comments

Woman terrified of water has her cremains thrown into river by angry daughter’s boyfriend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I remember when my good friend Chad’s mother died and I stood behind him on a cold rainy day in December at her graveside while she was buried. Some people, like Chad and I, are very close with our parents. Chad was devastated when his mother died, as I would be when mine finally does, hopefully a long time in the future.

Read full story
53 comments

Nurse berates new mother with medical condition for bottle feeding her newborn baby

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Thea is a great mother and in all aspects of her life I would call her, in a most loving way, “crunchy.” She is the type that bought all organic, dye-free diapers for her kids in the event she couldn’t use her usual cloth diapers. She used a food processor to make all of her baby food from scratch using only organic products. Even her kid’s toys, bedding, and clothing were organic.

Read full story
118 comments

"I can only see you Friday and Tuesday," Woman deduces boyfriend is married and cheating when everything is scheduled.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I am fascinated by my friend Lucy. She has been navigating the world of online dating for years, closer to a decade than not, and still has not found anyone to settle down with.

Read full story
224 comments

“I have no interest in what she does,” father ignores daughter, rewards sons with his time

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I write about my friend Patty a lot, mostly because she’s had a rather more exciting life than I have and have had a lot of crazy things happen to her. I’m also a bit fascinated with the relationship she had with her ex-husband, Ron. Ron was a despicable man that I couldn’t believe she’d ever married in the first place but I guess that can be chalked up to youth and poor judgement. Staying with him for so long was just a bad choice.

Read full story
123 comments

“I’ll hold the door myself!” Old woman berates helpful man, then gets locked out of building

+This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Sometimes my young daughter does things for me that in her mind are being helpful but actually make things harder on me. For instance, she will fold the laundry before I get to it but she doesn’t do a good job and I hang my clothes anyway, so they end up wrinkled. Or, she will “help” by putting all of the groceries in the fridge but she just shoves them in wherever she can and then I have to spend time pulling out and rearranging everything later.

Read full story
345 comments

Woman loses 100 pounds at husband’s request, leaves him to go enjoy her best life

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Patty had the worst husband in the history of all the husbands I have known. I think I could write a book about all the ways he failed her in their marriage, and I’ve certainly written a lot of stories about them here, because there’s a lot to learn from observing these situations.

Read full story
165 comments

Rude customer throws money and ID at cashier for cigarettes, gets escorted out by police

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a teenager I worked a large pharmacy chain as a front end cashier. My job was essentially just to stand there and ring up customers and keep my area tidy and organized. It was easy, yes, but it was soul sucking and even at that young age I knew I didn’t want to do it for long.

Read full story
98 comments

“I’ll give it to the maid,” Sister-in-law scoffs at her expensive birthday gift, mortifies giver

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Alison was very close to her brother, Chris, when they were growing up. This is because they didn’t have the greatest family life. Their parents both worked all the time and when their father wasn’t working he was sitting in his recliner in front of the TV, yelling at the news while he drank beer after beer… and then started yelling at his kids.

Read full story
94 comments

Man marries woman who he met at divorce court when his wife didn’t show up for proceedings

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Chad had one of the most volatile relationships I’ve ever witnessed with his wife, Rebecca.

Read full story
72 comments

“I’m just bad at math!” Cashier fired on the spot for gaslighting and stealing money from customers.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was in fourth grade I missed recess for a month because I couldn’t comprehend fractions and had to spend all my free time inside sorting beans into different circles on a table. That was the beginning of me knowing that I was horrible at math and it turns out I always would be.

Read full story
383 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy