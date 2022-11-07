“I have no interest in what she does,” father ignores daughter, rewards sons with his time

Photo by George Dolgikh on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

I write about my friend Patty a lot, mostly because she’s had a rather more exciting life than I have and have had a lot of crazy things happen to her. I’m also a bit fascinated with the relationship she had with her ex-husband, Ron. Ron was a despicable man that I couldn’t believe she’d ever married in the first place but I guess that can be chalked up to youth and poor judgement. Staying with him for so long was just a bad choice.

Patty and Ron and three kids together, two sons, and finally a daughter that Patty could dote on and teach how to sew quilts and knit and cook. Patty was very excited about having a girl, which was a surprise to the family as they didn’t find out the gender beforehand, but Ron was not very happy. Openly not very happy.

Although Ron had been moderately helpful with their sons, he didn’t want to do anything when it came to taking care of their daughter Tracey. He wouldn’t change her diapers, he wouldn’t dress her, he wouldn’t hold her when she cried. As she got a bit older he wouldn’t feed her, read to her, play with her, or do any of the things he’d done with his sons. As Tracey got older, it got worse and even more noticeable that he ignored his only daughter.

Tracey was only two years younger than one brother and three year younger than the other. She liked playing basketball with her brothers, liked playing video games with them, and spending time with them in general. But, when their dad came around, he pushed Tracey away.

Their dad would play video games with the boys but he would never came to even one of Tracey’s dance recitals. He’d play basketball with his boys but never attended one of his daughter’s softball games.

Finally, Patty called him out on it and ask why he ignored Tracey and doted on the boys.

“I have no interest in what she does,” he said with a wave of his hand, not even looking over at Patty when he said it.

Patty knew that there was no arguing with him or trying to change him, so she doubled down on being the best mom she could to Tracey and always being there for her when she needed a parent’s help.

How would you have reacted if your parent or husband made that comment?

Hi, I hope you enjoyed this story! I am a freelance writing single mom trying to create a better life for me and my daughter through words. If you enjoyed this, please consider leaving a small donation: https://ko-fi.com/maryduncan