Rude customer throws money and ID at cashier for cigarettes, gets escorted out by police

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

When I was a teenager I worked a large pharmacy chain as a front end cashier. My job was essentially just to stand there and ring up customers and keep my area tidy and organized. It was easy, yes, but it was soul sucking and even at that young age I knew I didn’t want to do it for long.

It’s hard being a cashier, I think; you get very little respect from people. It seems like people think you’re stupid if the only thing you’re doing in life is ringing up their purchases, so it’s like they have a license to treat workers like garbage.

One day a young woman came in and I watched her shop the front of the store where all the cosmetics were, and she filled half a basket with various make up items and toiletries before coming up to my register to pay.

I rang up all of her items, and then she asked for a pack of cigarettes, which we keep behind the counter.

The law states that you have to card everyone regardless of age, but I think that’s a little silly. Sometimes you just know when a person is gray haired or wrinkled that they’re over fifteen. But this woman, she didn’t look very old, so I asked for her driver’s license, and she immediately huffed at me and rolled her eyes.

“Seriously? No one ever cards me here,” she said.

“I’m sorry but it’s the law, I have to see your ID to give you the cigarettes.”

“Well, it’s in the car, I only brought my debit card in,” she said.

I had already rang up all of her other items and there was a line forming behind her, so I suggested she pay for those items and then come back with her ID.

“Fine, but I want to speak to the manager when I come back,” she growled at me.

I rang her out and she went to the parking lot, but was back in a minute and pushed her way through the line, almost shoved a woman away from my counter and then threw a crumpled up ten dollar bill and her ID at me. The driver’s license bounced off my face and fell to the floor, and as I picked it up I made a decision.

“Excuse me,” I said to the woman who was waiting and had been interrupted, then turned back to the rude woman.

“I’m not going to serve you. You need to leave now before I call the police.”

“I’m not leaving until you do your job and sell me those cigarettes!” She yelled. “Get a manager!”

I called the manager, but also I picked up the phone and called the police and told them I’d just been assaulted by a customer. The police were there within minutes and my manager backed me up when I told them what had happened.

I let the police arrest the woman for assault and take her away in handcuffs, but later I dropped the charges. I figured the mortification of being escorted out by police was punishment enough, and she probably wouldn’t be acting like that again any time soon.

How would you have reacted?

