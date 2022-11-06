Rude customer throws money and ID at cashier for cigarettes, gets escorted out by police

Mary Duncan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gKaXE_0izvbtPr00
Photo by Basil MK on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

When I was a teenager I worked a large pharmacy chain as a front end cashier. My job was essentially just to stand there and ring up customers and keep my area tidy and organized. It was easy, yes, but it was soul sucking and even at that young age I knew I didn’t want to do it for long.

It’s hard being a cashier, I think; you get very little respect from people. It seems like people think you’re stupid if the only thing you’re doing in life is ringing up their purchases, so it’s like they have a license to treat workers like garbage.

One day a young woman came in and I watched her shop the front of the store where all the cosmetics were, and she filled half a basket with various make up items and toiletries before coming up to my register to pay.

I rang up all of her items, and then she asked for a pack of cigarettes, which we keep behind the counter.

The law states that you have to card everyone regardless of age, but I think that’s a little silly. Sometimes you just know when a person is gray haired or wrinkled that they’re over fifteen. But this woman, she didn’t look very old, so I asked for her driver’s license, and she immediately huffed at me and rolled her eyes.

“Seriously? No one ever cards me here,” she said.

“I’m sorry but it’s the law, I have to see your ID to give you the cigarettes.” 

“Well, it’s in the car, I only brought my debit card in,” she said.

I had already rang up all of her other items and there was a line forming behind her, so I suggested she pay for those items and then come back with her ID.

“Fine, but I want to speak to the manager when I come back,” she growled at me.

I rang her out and she went to the parking lot, but was back in a minute and pushed her way through the line, almost shoved a woman away from my counter and then threw a crumpled up ten dollar bill and her ID at me. The driver’s license bounced off my face and fell to the floor, and as I picked it up I made a decision.

“Excuse me,” I said to the woman who was waiting and had been interrupted, then turned back to the rude woman.

“I’m not going to serve you. You need to leave now before I call the police.”

“I’m not leaving until you do your job and sell me those cigarettes!” She yelled. “Get a manager!”

I called the manager, but also I picked up the phone and called the police and told them I’d just been assaulted by a customer. The police were there within minutes and my manager backed me up when I told them what had happened.

I let the police arrest the woman for assault and take her away in handcuffs, but later I dropped the charges. I figured the mortification of being escorted out by police was punishment enough, and she probably wouldn’t be acting like that again any time soon.

How would you have reacted?

Hi, I hope you enjoyed this story! I am a freelance writing single mom trying to create a better life for me and my daughter through words. If you enjoyed this, please consider leaving a small donation: https://ko-fi.com/maryduncan

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Work# Relationships# Troubled Relationship# Lifestyle# Society

Comments / 97

Published by

I write about relationships and parenting, life, society, people, and sometimes also beer.

Connecticut State
92783 followers

More from Mary Duncan

“I’ll pay for your meal.” Act of kindness by young cashier brings out generosity in others.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Depending on who you ask any given day, they might tell you that the world is a very horrible place. The planet is actively dying. Senseless wars are raging. People just aren’t nice to each other anymore. I, for one, don’t like the way things are going.

Read full story
24 comments

Woman terrified of water has her cremains thrown into river by angry daughter’s boyfriend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I remember when my good friend Chad’s mother died and I stood behind him on a cold rainy day in December at her graveside while she was buried. Some people, like Chad and I, are very close with our parents. Chad was devastated when his mother died, as I would be when mine finally does, hopefully a long time in the future.

Read full story
37 comments

Nurse berates new mother with medical condition for bottle feeding her newborn baby

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Thea is a great mother and in all aspects of her life I would call her, in a most loving way, “crunchy.” She is the type that bought all organic, dye-free diapers for her kids in the event she couldn’t use her usual cloth diapers. She used a food processor to make all of her baby food from scratch using only organic products. Even her kid’s toys, bedding, and clothing were organic.

Read full story
97 comments

“My wife says we can’t afford it,” Man skips child support payments due to new bride’s lavish lifestyle.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I was so happy for my friend Aimee when she married her husband Dave years ago. They met at a restaurant we worked at together, he was a customer, she was his regular server of coffee and eggs in the morning before he went to work. They married after knowing each other for two years and within another year had their first child, a son.

Read full story
311 comments

"I can only see you Friday and Tuesday," Woman deduces boyfriend is married and cheating when everything is scheduled.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I am fascinated by my friend Lucy. She has been navigating the world of online dating for years, closer to a decade than not, and still has not found anyone to settle down with.

Read full story
215 comments

“I have no interest in what she does,” father ignores daughter, rewards sons with his time

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I write about my friend Patty a lot, mostly because she’s had a rather more exciting life than I have and have had a lot of crazy things happen to her. I’m also a bit fascinated with the relationship she had with her ex-husband, Ron. Ron was a despicable man that I couldn’t believe she’d ever married in the first place but I guess that can be chalked up to youth and poor judgement. Staying with him for so long was just a bad choice.

Read full story
105 comments

“I’ll hold the door myself!” Old woman berates helpful man, then gets locked out of building

+This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Sometimes my young daughter does things for me that in her mind are being helpful but actually make things harder on me. For instance, she will fold the laundry before I get to it but she doesn’t do a good job and I hang my clothes anyway, so they end up wrinkled. Or, she will “help” by putting all of the groceries in the fridge but she just shoves them in wherever she can and then I have to spend time pulling out and rearranging everything later.

Read full story
331 comments

Woman loses 100 pounds at husband’s request, leaves him to go enjoy her best life

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Patty had the worst husband in the history of all the husbands I have known. I think I could write a book about all the ways he failed her in their marriage, and I’ve certainly written a lot of stories about them here, because there’s a lot to learn from observing these situations.

Read full story
155 comments

“I’ll give it to the maid,” Sister-in-law scoffs at her expensive birthday gift, mortifies giver

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Alison was very close to her brother, Chris, when they were growing up. This is because they didn’t have the greatest family life. Their parents both worked all the time and when their father wasn’t working he was sitting in his recliner in front of the TV, yelling at the news while he drank beer after beer… and then started yelling at his kids.

Read full story
91 comments

Man marries woman who he met at divorce court when his wife didn’t show up for proceedings

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Chad had one of the most volatile relationships I’ve ever witnessed with his wife, Rebecca.

Read full story
70 comments

“I’m just bad at math!” Cashier fired on the spot for gaslighting and stealing money from customers.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was in fourth grade I missed recess for a month because I couldn’t comprehend fractions and had to spend all my free time inside sorting beans into different circles on a table. That was the beginning of me knowing that I was horrible at math and it turns out I always would be.

Read full story
364 comments

“My time is as valuable as yours,” woman tells store manager and walks out of job interview.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am the type of person who likes to either be prompt or early to all of my appointments and responsibilities that I have. I think it’s one of the few easy things a person can do to show they are thoughtful and courteous to another person, by respecting their time. I’ve always been like this, I just hate being late, and I think it’s a good virtue of mine.

Read full story
291 comments

Couple gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when their server walks out on the job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Have you ever had terrible service at a restaurant and wished you didn’t have to pay for the meal?

Read full story
112 comments

Previous owners of house come back to steal tree from front yard in the middle of the night

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. For years my friends Hailey and Jonas rented apartments and condos while Jonas went to college as an adult and got his degree in computer science.

Read full story
35 comments

“What’s the big deal?” New father chooses taking a work shift over being there for wife’s labor induction

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Having done it once, I think giving birth is the most terrifying thing a woman can go through, and she shouldn’t go through it alone. I had my mother and my partner with me when I had my daughter and without their support through the whole ordeal I’m not sure I would have made it through emotionally. I can’t even imagine having to go through that alone, or alone but with strangers.

Read full story
208 comments

“Can’t you afford to split the bill?” Man mortified when called out for not wanting to pay for other’s meals

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ll never forget the time I went out with a bunch of people for my friend Alison’s birthday and the bill came to over twelve hundred dollars. We were all shocked at the total, even though we had all been drinking and had entrees and some appetizers between us. No one was prepared to pay that much money, and it fell on our one well off friend to put it on her credit card and let us pay her back. Everyone gave her what they could at the time, but this was in the era before Venmo and PayPal, so it was cash only. If a person couldn’t pay their share, they promised to pay her back later.

Read full story
428 comments

Neighbors cheer on woman as she burns cheating husband’s clothing in the front yard

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Patty was married to her husband Ron for over thirty years and in that time he treated her horribly, but she stayed out of a sense of duty. She’d made a promise to love him for better or worse, and he promised to be faithful and honest. He didn’t keep up his end of the bargain.

Read full story
262 comments

“You can serve the food,” waitress says to manager while staging server walkout at busy restaurant

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ve had a number of terrible bosses in my lifetime but the one who ties for the first worst boss is Morgan, the manager at a busy family restaurant I worked at for a few years. His first name wasn’t Morgan - that was his last name, but he insisted we call him Morgan because that’s what he was used to. He was used to this because before becoming a restaurant manager he was a police officer and commanded respect. Respect that it was hard to give him, because he had no clue how to run a restaurant.

Read full story
107 comments

Woman horrified when man makes her pay for dinner on their first date: “I am not that kind of guy.”

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Thea has had a really rough go of it when it comes to men. Her fiancee cheated on her when she was pregnant, up through and even on the day she gave birth. She tried to work things out with him when he apparently ended that affair and let him come back home when their baby was new. But, he couldn’t prove to be trustworthy and she gave him the boot and ended that relationship.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy