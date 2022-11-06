“I’ll give it to the maid,” Sister-in-law scoffs at her expensive birthday gift, mortifies giver

Photo by Pixabay on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

My friend Alison was very close to her brother, Chris, when they were growing up. This is because they didn’t have the greatest family life. Their parents both worked all the time and when their father wasn’t working he was sitting in his recliner in front of the TV, yelling at the news while he drank beer after beer… and then started yelling at his kids.

Alison and Chris were a united front against their parents, all until the day Chris went off to college a year before Alison graduated, and she was left alone to fend for herself. Despite the distance, the siblings stayed very close, probably closer than most siblings do, because they were so united in their shared past.

The years went on and Alison went away to college, too, leaving the parents behind, but then Chris left her far behind as well.

Shortly after graduating from college in New England, Chris took a job in sunny San Diego and moved across the country. Alison would try to go out and visit Chris at least once a year or so because she loved going to California and he hated coming back to New England.

One year when Alison went to visit, she was greeted by Chris and his girlfriend, Hilary, who he’d just moved in with.

Hilary came from money, and it showed. She was a trust fund child, she’d never worked in her life but still had millions to her name and a steady allowance of that coming to her each month. Apparently Chris had met her at a bar when she was stood up for a blind date and they began chatting. In Alison’s opinion, Hilary was out of Chris’s league, but her brother was also very attractive, funny, and smart, so maybe she saw the great things in him and truly loved him.

At any rate, Hilary and Chris married a year later and the wedding was a lavish beach affair up in Malibu that was the highlight of Alison’s year. She flew to California a few weeks early to be able to participate in Hillary’s pre-wedding festivities like the bachelorette party and the wedding shower.

Well, it was at the wedding shower that Alison was more mortified than she’d ever been in her life. She knew Hilary would want something lavish for her wedding gift, but Alison didn’t have much money to spend. She decided to custom order her a fabulous white, silk robe that she hoped would match her existing lingerie.

Hilary had a ton of guests at her wedding shower and was tearing through gifts quickly, opening them without announcing who they were from, saying a word or two about each, and them putting them aside so that her assistant (yes, assistant) could categorize.

Alison noticed the moment Hilary picked up the box she had wrapped and watched her open it. She hoped to see a bit of excitement on her sister-in-law’s face but when all the wrapping was off, the only thing Alison saw was scorn on Hilary’s face.

Alison watched her pick up the robe and crinkle her nose at it.

“What even is this?” She laughed, and tossed it aside. “I’ll probably give it to the maid,” she laughed harder, and then went for her next gift.

Alison was mortified, and glad no one had announced who the gift had been from. She knew then that she would probably never live up to Hilary’s high standards, and she didn’t plan on trying to get her a nice gift again.

For Christmas that year, Alison stayed home in New England.

How would you have felt?

