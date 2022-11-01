Couple gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when their server walks out on the job

Photo by Engin Akyurt on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

Have you ever had terrible service at a restaurant and wished you didn’t have to pay for the meal?

This happened to me one time I went to a particular popular Italian restaurant chain for dinner. I knew that the experience was going to be sub par anyway because the place was packed and we had to wait for almost a half an hour for a table.

When we finally got seated, we waited longer to be brought menus, which a woman dropped on our table before hustling away. She didn’t ask if we wanted drinks or appetizers, she didn’t even introduce herself. Five minutes later she came back and asked if we were ready to order everything. We told her that we wanted to order an appetizer first and wait to order our meals until after we were finished with it, and she rolled her eyes at us.

The eye roll is what told me for sure we were going to have a bad experience with her. We had to chase her down for the delicious breadsticks that were supposed to come with our soups, and the soups were cold and filmy on top from sitting under heat lamps for too long probably. We asked for new soups and got a second eye roll, and when she delivered them she dropped them on the table so hard a bit splashed onto my shirt.

“Oh, I am totally complaining to the manager,” I told my boyfriend after that.

Long after we had finished our soups and were past ready to order our meals, she came back over with a sour face.

“Oh, you’re finally ready,” she asked with an attitude, and I just stared at her and stated my order as did my boyfriend.

Then we waited, and waited, and waited.

When I got sick of waiting, I got up and walked to the front of the restaurant and asked for the manager.

“I’m a server myself, so I never usually do this,” I explained to him, “But our server is awful.” I explained to him everything she had done, up to and including not bring our meals still, after waiting almost a half hour.

The manager’s face went red like he was embarrassed and he started apologizing profusely.

“I’m so sorry,” he said, “She just walked out in the middle of her shift and we must not have gotten your table transferred to another server. Let me get you a bottle of wine and your entrees, and of course it’s on the house.”

“Thank you,” I said, and kept back the comment of: “It should be free after all that.”

Would you have complained if you’d had such bad service?

