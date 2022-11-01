Previous owners of house come back to steal tree from front yard in the middle of the night

Mary Duncan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bEgWU_0iuMMVKU00
Photo by Leeloo Thefirst on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

For years my friends Hailey and Jonas rented apartments and condos while Jonas went to college as an adult and got his degree in computer science.

I know how hard and frustrating it is to be a renter. You pay exponentially more for renting than you would on a mortgage, and yet even though you have the cash, if your credit isn’t great, it doesn’t matter, it’s still hard to get a house.

The years of renting took a toll on their finances, and things got worse when they started having children. First they had a son, and that was fine in their two bedroom apartment. A few years later they had their daughter and knew they would need to expand. By that point Jonas was doing well at his new job and their combined credit rating was going up and up. It was time to buy a house.

They found a beautiful three bedroom Cape in a town by the ocean and settled in. But not before dealing with some strange things the previous tenants left behind.

Of course, the whole house was supposed to be cleaned out when they moved in, but when Jonas made his first trip to the attic as a new homeowner, he found it was full of their dusty junk that he had to clean out. He also found that the backyard was strewn with garbage like old car batteries and even an old broken toilet hidden behind a tree.

At any rate, they settled in to their new forever home and enjoyed every minute of living there, until one night Hailey woke up to a sound outside that scared her to death.

“Jonas!” She apparently shook her husband awake. “I think there’s someone out in the yard.”

It was three o’clock in the morning, and indeed Jonas could hear a stirring in the front yard and hushed voices, so he grabbed the baseball bat that he kept under the bed and went downstairs to check out the situation. He never would have imagined finding what he found.

In the front yard there was a small, new tree, maybe three or five years old tops. When they’d moved in, Jonas had noticed that the previous owners had carved their initials inside a heart on the trunk of the tree.

Now the previous owners of the house were out in their front yard at three in the morning digging up that tree.

Jonas stormed outside and yelled at them, “What are you doing?”

The couple who were in their forties stopped still, shocked that they’d been caught. Then, the woman started crying.

“We planted this tree and buried our dog under it,” she cried. “We just want the tree, okay? Please?” She practically begged Jonas.

By that point, Hailey had heard what was going on and came outside as well. They were shocked that these people had shown up in their yard in the middle of the night to steal a tree, but clearly it meant a lot to them.

 Jonas gave them the go-ahead to take the tree - under the condition that they came back the next day, during the day, to finish digging it out.

What would you have done if you found people digging up your yard in the middle of the night?

# Society# Lifestyle# Relationships# Troubled Relationship# People

