“What’s the big deal?” New father chooses taking a work shift over being there for wife’s labor induction

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

Having done it once, I think giving birth is the most terrifying thing a woman can go through, and she shouldn’t go through it alone. I had my mother and my partner with me when I had my daughter and without their support through the whole ordeal I’m not sure I would have made it through emotionally. I can’t even imagine having to go through that alone, or alone but with strangers.

This is exactly what happened to my friend Bethany when her boyfriend Brian didn’t show up when Bethany went to the hospital to have their baby.

Bethany and Brian met when they worked together in the poker room of a casino. They were both card dealers who went through training together and bonded over hours of shuffling. In the beginning they seemed like a great match, but that was only until I really started to get to know Brian.

When he met Bethany, he already had a child with another woman, a three year old son who he hardly ever saw and he had to pay a lot in child support. This irked Bethany, who often felt like she was footing the bill for most things even though they made about the same amount of money in pay and tips. When she got pregnant with their own child, Bethany wanted and expected Brian to be more present and contribute more to their budding family.

She also desperately wanted to get married and lock Brian down, so to speak, but he wasn’t having it and wouldn’t propose. Once she was pregnant she was even more eager to have him to officially commit to her and though she made her wants known, it didn’t happen. The opposite happened. Brian became more distant and aloof around her the longer the pregnancy progressed, and by the time she was ready to give birth, she wasn’t sure the relationship would survive.

Then Brian did something that to me is just unforgivable.

Bethany’s due date came and went, and when she didn’t go into labor naturally they scheduled an induction for a Friday morning. When Bethany got up that morning, Brian was already dressed and ready to go - to work. She saw him in his uniform and freaked out.

“I’m getting induced in two hours, where do you think you’re going?”

“There were three call outs and we need the money,” he told her.

“You need to be there for me!” She apparently shrieked at him.

“What’s the big deal? You won’t have the baby for hours. I’ll be there in time.”

So Brian went to work and Bethany went to the hospital alone, but luckily her mother was able to soon meet her there for support.

Brian did eventually show up and he did make it in time for the actual birth, but wasn’t there to hold his partner through her contractions, through her epidural, through the fear and anxiety and exhilaration of the process of having a child.

I’ll never know how, but she forgave him.

Would you?

