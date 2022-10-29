“Can’t you afford to split the bill?” Man mortified when called out for not wanting to pay for other’s meals

Photo by Shane Rounce on Unsplash

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

I’ll never forget the time I went out with a bunch of people for my friend Alison’s birthday and the bill came to over twelve hundred dollars. We were all shocked at the total, even though we had all been drinking and had entrees and some appetizers between us. No one was prepared to pay that much money, and it fell on our one well off friend to put it on her credit card and let us pay her back. Everyone gave her what they could at the time, but this was in the era before Venmo and PayPal, so it was cash only. If a person couldn’t pay their share, they promised to pay her back later.

Well, almost no one paid this poor woman back later, and that’s when I learned never to get myself into that kind of situation again. I will split a meal with a friend, but if it’s more than one friend, I insist on splitting the check by item so it’s fair.

There is a reason for this.

My friend Chad works in construction, which pays well, except he has a very demanding wife and three kids with her. He spends most of his money on his family vacations and constant house repairs, and doesn’t often get out on his own.

One afternoon his boss invited him to go to a bar after work with the rest of his coworkers, and though Chad felt like he didn’t really have the money to spend on even a few beers without some guilt, he went anyway.

At the bar, his coworkers proceeded to orders shots, beers, appetizers, and food for themselves. Chad sat at the table and chatted with them, slowly drinking his two beers as the rest indulged heavily. When the bill came, Chad expected to pay around ten dollars, maybe fifteen with a tip for the sever, but his boss had another plan.

“Credit cards, boys, we’re splitting this one,” he bellowed, holding out his hand. All of Chad’s other coworkers pulled out their wallets and handed their cards over except for him. He handed his boss a twenty, being generous.

“Come on, Chad, what’s this? Can’t you afford to split the bill?”

“I had two beers, the rest of you had dinner, appetizers, and shots.”

“You can’t be a team player and chip in to split it?”

“I don’t think I should have to,” Chad said, standing his ground, and then he left before everyone else, mortified that his boss had called him out in front of his coworkers for not, as he said, being a team player.

I think Chad was right, and I would have done the same thing - and I never would have gone out with that bunch again.

What would you have done?

