Neighbors cheer on woman as she burns cheating husband’s clothing in the front yard

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

My friend Patty was married to her husband Ron for over thirty years and in that time he treated her horribly, but she stayed out of a sense of duty. She’d made a promise to love him for better or worse, and he promised to be faithful and honest. He didn’t keep up his end of the bargain.

Patty lived in a two family house in a little city’s tightly knit neighborhood. She spent every evening sitting on her front porch with a cocktail and yelling across the street and next door to the neighbors, getting the hood gossip.

It wasn’t a secret that Patty and Ron themselves were a big part of the neighborhood gossip, as Patty had on multiple occasions heard neighbors chatting about the loud fights she and Ron had. They fought about everything from how they raised their kids to how Patty folded their laundry and mixed salad at dinnertime. Nothing seemed to be good enough for Ron. So, it wasn’t really much of a surprise when Patty found out Ron had cheated on her repeatedly.

That was really the last straw for Patty, after years of emotional abuse from Ron. She figured if he was stepping out on their marriage with other women, the other women could have him.

One day when Ron was at work, Patty pulled all of his clothing out the closet and his dresser drawers and threw it all out on the front lawn. In broad daylight, with half the neighborhood outside and watching on that summer day, she doused the pile with lighter fluid and threw a single match.

The neighbors all around her began to cheer. Most were making their way toward’s Patty’s little makeshift bonfire and clapping for her. The lined the street and raised their fists, smiling and cheering in solidarity with Patty because they knew exactly what she was burning and why.

Shortly after that, Patty filed for divorce and left Ron for good. Though she had been afraid to be alone for the first time in her adult life, she got a great deal in alimony for the thirty years she’d put up with him, and thought that was worth it.

