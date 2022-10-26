Unemployed, stinky roommate makes excuses: "I don't always have time to shower."

Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

When I was younger I couldn’t always afford to live on my own so I’ve had a number of roommates that have ranged from my best friend to my worst enemy and everything in between.

Mischa was the worst roommate I ever had. She was just downright mean to me, in every way you could imagine. She would berate me for every little thing in the house that she thought I did wrong, like not arranging the fridge how she liked it, or putting the TV remote in the “wrong place” in the living room. It got to the point where I spent almost all of my time in my bedroom to avoid her.

There came a time when I didn’t think things could get worse between me and Mischa, but I was wrong. About six months after Mischa and I moved in together, her sister Audra lost her job and needed a place to stay. Even though I paid half the rent, Mischa was so scary, I felt like I didn’t have a choice in the matter, and so Audra moved in and onto our couch.

Within days I knew I wasn’t going to be able to stand Audra.

I am not a very tidy person, but at least I am not filthy, and Audra was filthy. She left her food plates and milky cereal bowls in the living room to fester and rot, she never cleaned up after herself in the kitchen or bathroom (up to and including sometimes not flushing the toilet) and literally seemed to drop crumbs everywhere she went.

But the worst part was her smell. Audra reeked of body odor, and to me there was no excuse not to shower every day, because she didn’t have a job to go to. She sat around the house all day in her filth, not moving from the couch, making the couch uninhabitable for other people to sit, and didn’t take care of herself at all.

It very quickly got to the point where I was too embarrassed to bring friends and family over to my house, and so I told Mischa that Audra had to clean up or go.

“You deal with her if you think it’s a problem,” was Mischa’s response, which I thought was ridiculous. If it had been me making that mess and stench, she would have kicked me out in a minute.

I am not the confrontational type, but this had to end.

“Audra,” I said to her one day, “I’m sorry, but you need to shower more, the furniture and house is really starting to smell.”

She swiveled her head around at me and glared.

“I don’t always have time to shower,” she said, and then turned around and ignored me.

I was stunned. She didn’t work. She didn’t do anything to help around the house. All she did was sit and watch TV all day, and had all the time in the world to shower.

I wish I could say I had the guts to confront her again, but I didn’t. Thankfully, she got a job a few weeks later and was able to move out a month or so after that. But to this day I still can’t believe the gall of that woman.

What would you have done with Audra?

