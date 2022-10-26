“I was looking for a friend,” says woman whose husband finds dating sites in her browser history.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

I think it’s very important to have privacy in a relationship. I have kept diaries since I was in the fifth grade, and would be devastated if anyone invaded my privacy and read them.

Once, I caught a boyfriend of mine just holding one of my journals in his hands. He said he was just moving it from my bed to the nightstand, and I actually believed him, but I was so horrified by the sight of one of my journals in his hands I freaked out on him and accused him of spying.

My journals are where I keep my most private thoughts, the thoughts that might to others be construed as hateful and mean, the thoughts I wouldn’t dare utter to another soul. I would never stay in a relationship if someone read my journals, and I would never let them think it was okay to invade my privacy like that.

Likewise, I think it’s unhealthy if couples look at each other’s phones and messages. If you have to snoop in your partner’s phone to know they aren’t doing something wrong, the trust in your relationship is already broken.

I knew my friend Chad was in trouble when he got involved with Rebecca, someone who was already a known cheater in our circle of friends. But, he jumped headfirst into the relationship with her and married her anyway, and then was surprised when she started to act shady.

It wasn’t that she tried to hide her phone, that wasn’t what she was so protective of - it was her laptop. Every time she left the house, even to the grocery store, she brought it with her, and that was something Chad found very suspicious. When she started bringing it into the bathroom with her to keep him away from hit, he confronted her.

“What are you hiding on there?”

“Nothing!” She insisted.

One day Chad did something that I don’t approve of - he snooped. I think snooping is a lowly thing only people of poor character do, but I suppose he had his reasons.

Why Rebecca didn’t have a password protected laptop I’ll never know, but as soon as Chad opened it up he found she had a profile on multiple dating sites. Even though he didn’t find any evidence of her responding to many messages, she had “liked” a ton of men and seemed to be active daily.

Chad confronted her about it, asking her why she was looking on dating sites if she was supposedly happily married to him.

“I was looking for a friend,” she said, “I was trying to find a boyfriend for Lisa.”

“Right,” Chad said, not believing her.

Rebecca insisted that the profiles weren’t really for her, but it was just another thing that Chad put on his lists of reasons to leave her. He couldn’t trust her, clearly, and without trust, what is a relationship?

What would you have done if you were Chad?

