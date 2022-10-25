New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.

Rose was cheated on in the past, so I understand why she was a paranoid, but the paranoia and jealousy was affecting her life and marriage in negative ways. She admitted to becoming very controlling to Warren in the beginning of their relationship. She knew his phone’s passcode and checked his messages whenever she got the chance to sneak a look, and she made him let her track his movements from his phone.

Personally, I didn’t think it was a very healthy relationship, if she were so paranoid and jealous all the time, especially when Warren had never given her any real reason to be. Warren was as kind and faithful as they come, and didn’t deserve her skepticism.

Which made it all the more worse when this incident happened at a grocery store.

Being so co-dependent, Rose often made Warren go grocery shopping with her on the weekends, and on this day the store was extremely crowded with shoppers, the aisles uncomfortably full.

At one point, Rose was sneaking her carriage past another woman holding a child with Warren walking behind her, when all of a sudden the child, a young boy, screamed “Daddy!” and flung himself into Warren’s arms.

Warren caught the child, and both he and its mother exchanged horrified looks with each other.

“No, no,” Warren said, holding the little boy out to the woman, who snatched him back and held him tightly.

“He is not my son’s daddy,” the woman said to Rose, looking her straight in the eye. “He’s not your daddy, right baby? Your daddy is at home,” the woman cooed to her son, and Warren still looked horrified by the incident.

They made it out of the grocery store and into the car before Rose burst into tears. She knew that the little boy wasn’t really Warren’s, but the even triggered her paranoia deeply and made her feel panicked.

It was after this that Warren, along with other people in her family and friend group, encouraged Rose to get help for her negative, intrusive thoughts about Warren.

To me, the entire incident sounded hysterical, but how would you have felt if you were Rose?

