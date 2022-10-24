Confused bride flings cake at woman flirting with her groom, unaware it’s his cousin

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

What would you do if your new, and I mean freshly new husband, was spotted flirting with another woman at your wedding reception?

I for one would fly off the handle and cause a scene, because I can’t handle people cheating on me, and my friend Rose agrees.

I met Rose when I worked at a fancy restaurant down by the beach. We worked the breakfast shift, which was okay, but then we were tasked with setting the dining room for dinner. Pressed tablecloths with multiple plates, oodles of utensils, and at least two glasses per setting. It took forever, and it was a hateful, monotonous task that bred friendships with the servers because all we could do was complain to and get to know each other.

Rose and I worked that terrible morning shift together for a year, we were a team, a well oiled machine of a team that ran that restaurant easily. I think that’s why she caught the attention of our manager, Warren. He was about ten years older than us, but didn’t act like it. Rose and Warren started dating, and within a year they were engaged.

When it came time for their wedding, a year or so after I’d left that restaurant and moved on, I received my invitation with excitement - I hadn’t seen Rose in ages and couldn’t wait to catch up if we could.

At her bridal shower, though, I realized Rose had changed. She seemed on edge, more sad than she used to be, which is the opposite of what I thought a budding bride should be. But, I hadn’t really seen much of Rose in the last year or so, so I brushed it all off as pre-wedding jitters.

The big day came and the ceremony was beautiful and went down without a hitch. There was a cocktail hour while the family took photos and then the reception began with the new couple’s first dance.

After that, there was more dancing, the dinner and speeches, more dancing… and of course drinking at the open bar. I had noticed that Rose had constantly had a glass of champagne in her hand and was worried she was getting a little tipsy, and my fears were realized when out of the blue I heard her screaming from across the room.

“Who do you think you are?” Then a sort of squelching sound, and then a scream and scuffle.

I shoved my way through the dance floor to see Rose enraged, standing over a woman who cowered next to Warren, her face covered in wedding cake frosting.

“Who are you, what are you doing at my wedding?” Rose screamed at the woman.

“Rose, she’s my cousin. This is Tiffany!” Warren finally blurted out.

“Tiffany?” Rose asked, and then I watched her face change from rage to confusion to horror to shame.

She had just accidentally thrown cake in her new husband’s cousin’s face, thinking it was a mistress.

Rose fled the scene, and I followed her into the bathroom where she was hiding with one of her bridesmaids.

“I’ve been so afraid for so long that he will cheat on me, I am just so paranoid, I don’t know what to do,” she cried.

The first thing she did was go apologize to Tiffany, who graciously accepted the apology and left to go clean herself up.

What would you have done if you were a paranoid bride? Throw cake at the suspected culprit, or something else?

