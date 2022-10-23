"I thought you didn't need me." Husband ignores calls, texts and watches TV while wife is taken to hospital.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

I have been in a number of bad relationships in which one of the biggest problems was that I couldn’t count on my partner to be there for me when I needed them.

When I was in the hospital with stomach issues, my boyfriend wouldn’t call out of work to come sit by my bedside, because of his excellent work ethic. Yes, he was more interested in being a good employee than a good boyfriend. The same guy broke up with me right before I moved, leaving me in a lurch when it came to having help moving my things. Not to mention, he should have been moving in with me, not out on me.

Luckily, I wasn’t married to him and tied to him by documents and children and a mortgage. The same can’t be said for my poor friend Patty, who had to suffer the daily antics of her husband, Ron.

Ron was extremely controlling of Patty and often had a fit if she ever wanted to leave the house and do something alone, like go out to lunch with me. Ron was paranoid that Patty would cheat on him, and I think this is directly correlated with the fact that he repeatedly cheated on her.

One time Patty dealt with the fit to be able to go out shopping with her sister. They went to an outdoor shopping mall on a day that was sprinkling with rain, but they brought umbrellas to make the best of it.

Well, unfortunately Patty slipped on some stairs in the rain and fell, and she knew immediately that she had broken her ankle. She tried to put weight on it but failed, and they were so far from the car, there was no way her sister could help her there and get her to a hospital, so they had to call an ambulance.

Patty started calling her husband Ron to let him know what was going on, but he didn’t answer. Usually he would answer right away, as he always wanted to know what his wife was up to, but not that day. He left her texts read but unanswered as he left her voicemails unreturned.

Patty spent hours in the emergency room with her sister, getting her leg set and casted, and was taken home in terrible pain.

When she got home, she found Ron sitting on the couch watching TV.

“Did you get my messages? I spent all day at the hospital,” Patty said.

Ron turned to her, and said: “Yeah, but your sister was with you all day, right? I figured you didn’t need me.”

This was only one of many things Ron did to prove to Patty he was a horrible husband, and I’m happy to say she eventually left and divorced him.

What would you have done if your husband did that to you?

