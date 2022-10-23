Dead woman’s old journals reveal to her husband a lifetime of affairs

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

I have kept journals religiously since I was in the fifth grade, and though some have been lost along the way when I’ve moved from place to place in my life, I have pretty much everything I’ve written for the last twenty-five years. Most of my missives are bound up in simple black Moleskine notebooks, though I had a phase for a few years when I was addicted to buying these hand stitched fabric covered journals that were out of my budget.

My point is, between my storage space and in my house I have probably fifty or so journals, all of which contain my deepest - and my darkest - thoughts. Everything I think but am too afraid to say ends up in those journals, every mean thought, every cruel idea, every hateful moment of mine goes in those books.

I would never want anyone to read them, and once in a while when I pick up old journals and read through my old words I wonder what I want to do with them in the future. I don’t want my daughter finding them and reading them. I certainly don’t want my boyfriend reading them. I want to keep them, but on the other hand I feel like it would be in my best interest to destroy them, burn them, and forget about them.

If you’re wondering why my first idea is to take the nuclear option and to burn them instead of just hide them from people, it’s because of what happened after my friend Parker’s wife died.

Parker was an old cook I worked with at a diner. He was a quiet, unhappy man, but was always kind and every once in a while busted out with a hilarious joke. He was well loved by everyone who worked with him, so when his wife Dorothea died suddenly of a heart attack, he had all our support and sympathies.

A few weeks after his wife’s death, Parker didn’t show up for work one day. It wasn’t like him at all to no-call, no-show to work, so our manager drove directly to Parker’s house to check on him. What he found was a devastatingly sad sight.

Parker opened his door in the middle of the afternoon with a bottle of liquor in his hand and tears flooding his eyes.

“She cheated on me,” Parker blurted out to Paul, our manager.

“Dorothea cheated on me our whole marriage,” he went on. “I found her journals, she wrote everything about everything,” and that’s when Parker apparently began sobbing and collapsed onto Paul.

Parker didn’t come back to work that day, but he did by the weekend and he just wasn’t the same.

Paul told me what Parker had told him. Parker had gone into the garden shed that was primarily used by Dorothea and found a stack of boxes in the corner that he’d never noticed before. He opened them one by one, finding them filled to the brim with journals that his wife had been keeping their whole marriage. In the journals, she detailed her affairs, in very explicit detail, with people like their FedEx delivery man, the family barber, even one of Parker’s cousins.

Parker was devastated, but maybe, just maybe not as devastated as he would have been had she found these when she was still alive.

Do you have stories that make your journals worth burning?

