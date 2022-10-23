Woman accidentally swallows an Apple AirPod with her morning pills, humiliated by hospital staff

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

I will never forget a poem I read years ago, a silly little poem, about a man who swallowed his iPod Shuffle. If you had one or remember the iPod Shuffle, it was a very small, square device about an inch around. It was ridiculously small, and apparently only useful to people like runners who could tuck it away easily into pockets or clip to their pants.

I have been a user of Apple products for a long time, but there are certain things that I just find to be useless for my life, and Apple AirPods are one of those things. They are just so small, I would be afraid I would lose them constantly, even if they were in their (also very small) case.

I found them to be even more ridiculous and even dangerous when my friend Thea told me a horrifying story about something she accidentally swallowed.

Thea is currently in remission from cancer, but she still takes a ton of pills every day. She is very good about organizing her pills into a pill case and taking them every morning and night when she needs to, and rarely forgets.

Well, one day Thea overslept and was going to be very late for work. She rushed to get dressed and instead of getting a glass of water or her morning coffee like she usually did, she just threw her pills into her pocket and headed off to work, planning on taking them with a drink when she got there.

However, when Thea got to work she was immediately busy and forgot to take her pills right away. When she finally remembered, she took them in a rush, reaching her hand into her pocket, throwing them into her mouth, and chugging them down with a big gulp of water.

But something didn’t feel right. It felt to her like one of the pills was going down sideways, hurting her throat and making her wince and get tears in her eyes. A moment later, she panicked.

Thea reached into her pocket and pulled out a single Apple AirPod, and instantly knew why her throat was hurting - she had accidentally swallowed the other one.

Thea immediately went to the emergency room, and an X-Ray revealed that it was still in her esophagus and doctors were able to remove it easily with a scope under light sedation.

Thea was completely mortified by the experience, especially because she overheard doctors and nurses talking about her outside of her curtained off area of the emergency room. They were laughing at her foolishness, and she was completely humiliated, unable to look a single one of them in the eye, which I can't blame her for.

So far, Thea has never made the mistake of taking pills without looking at them again.

