Old woman pretends to be deaf, handicapped, and poor at restaurant to get sympathy, free food.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

Photo by Rene Asmussen on Pexels

When I was in high school I was abysmal at Spanish. I just couldn’t grasp how different the words were, and the context of the language. Even though I was able to memorize numbers and colors and some random sentences that are completely useless to me now, I came close to failing each semester.

So, I talked to my counselor and was able to get out of Spanish class my junior year, but I still had a language requirement to take. I decided to take ASL - American Sign Language.

My school was relatively big, over 1500 students, and out of that there were I think six deaf kids who mostly kept to themselves. I was lucky enough to meet them and get to know them though, as they sat in and helped teach the ASL class I was in.

I learned a lot of ASL over the next two years and forged a friendship with one of the deaf girls, Caroline, that lasts to this day. I am nowhere near fluent in ASL, but if I meet a deaf person in public, like for instance, at a restaurant where I work, I am able to take their orders easily and make casual conversation.

One day an old woman came in alone. She was probably in her eighties, was bundled up in a thick sweater and coat even though it was only early fall, and walked with a cane.

I went over to wait on her and when I greeted myself she shook her head at me and pointed to her ears, signaling to me that she couldn’t hear. Knowing ASL, I put my server book and pen down on the table and started signing to her with a smile, but her smile disappeared, and she shook her head again. She took out a pad and pencil and wrote down “NO SIGN” on it, shaking her head sadly. I motioned to her, asking if she wanted a drink, and she wrote down “COFFEE” so I went to go get it for her.

I felt bad for her, knowing how isolated she must feel not being able to hear and not knowing a language like ASL which she could use to communicate with people. But as I was walking back to her table, I noticed that two waitresses were arguing near a server station, and the deaf woman was staring at them intently.

Then, when I walked over to hand her her coffee, she turned her head toward me while I was still behind her. How could she have known I was coming? Maybe it was just a coincidence.

The woman kept coming in to the restaurant, and I didn’t wait on her every time, but I started hearing stories from the other servers about her. Some of the other waitresses had said she’d ordered food and then didn’t have enough money to pay for it all, so they comped the food for her and gave it to her for free.

One day when she came in to eat, she left her cane behind, and that was when I became very suspicious of her. How could a person who needed a cane to walk in not need it and leave it behind when walking out?

I mentioned this to my manager, who frankly was sick of continuing to have his servers give this “poor old woman” free food. So, one day he did something that some may construe as rather cruel, but I thought it was genius.

My manager walked up behind the woman, stood right behind her, and clapped his hands together as hard has he could behind her head. She about jumped out of her chair she was so startled at the sound, proving to everyone who saw that she wasn’t deaf after all.

“Can you hear me?” My manager asked her, and the woman teared up and nodded her head.

“Please don’t come into my restaurant again unless you can afford to pay for your meals,” he said, and the woman nodded again.

She finished her food and walked out with her cane, head down, and never came back to the restaurant again.

How would you have reacted to a customer like that?

