“You knew the yogurt wasn’t yours.” Woman confronts boss for stealing her food from office fridge.

Mary Duncan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

Photo by Jainath Ponnala on Unsplash

Years ago I worked as an office manager for a man who owned a bunch of retail stores and also rental properties. My job was basically to do whatever he told me to do, and that included things anywhere from light bookkeeping that I had no experience with to accompanying US Marshalls to the doors of tenants that he tried to evict.

I hated the job, I hated being so beholden to someone when I am not good with authority figures at all. I never should have taken that job or gotten myself in that position, but the money was very good at the time and the hours were even better.

I shared an office with him in the back of one of his retail stores and also worked closely with his accountant that came in a few times a week. The accountant, Jemma, did everything she could to help me learn bookkeeping and keep my head above water with my tasks but it was hard and stressful.

On top of everything else, my boss, Tim, was just so annoying. He was the kind of guy who would pick on you for fun, just to start trouble and arguments because that was his personality. However, if you turned the tables on him and talked back in a way he didn’t like, he’d put the fear into you that you’d lose your job.

Then things started disappearing from the office fridge. An apple of mine that I had brought in was gone a few days later. I wondered whether it had begun to rot or fell on the floor and someone threw it away, so didn’t think much of it. Later, I noticed that one of my yogurts was missing, and found the empty carton discarded in the bathroom garbage can.

I asked everyone in the office if they’d eaten my yogurt but everyone denied it. I was annoyed, but even more annoyed when it happened a second time. But the second time, I caught Tim eating my yogurt.

“What are you doing? Why are you eating my yogurt?” I confronted him.

He stared at me, spoon raised in front of his mouth, eyes wide, and then said:

“I didn’t know it was yours.”

“Well you certainly knew it wasn’t yours!” I shot back at him, and he glared at me because apparently I’d used a tone that a boss doesn’t appreciate from an employee.

He got up and threw the rest of the yogurt away, making me even more furious.

“Please don’t do it again,” I said before I went to my desk and we sat silently in the office for the rest of the day.

What would you have done with your ridiculous boss?

