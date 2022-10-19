“He’s our best employee.” Couple finds hotel bellhop sleeping in their bed, doesn’t get compensated

Mary Duncan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZK6Ri_0iexhBfQ00
Photo by cottonbro on Pexels

I am not the the type of person who likes to save up money to take big, lavish vacations once a year while I slave away the other fifty or so weeks working to take the time off. No, I’d rather enjoy my daily life more, and get away more often. My boyfriend and I take a lot of weekend trips away for one or two nights, usually every other month or so, and we like staying in nice hotels when we do this.

One weekend we decided to stay in an upscale boutique hotel in a city close by. We were greeted by a bellhop who took our bags and waited for us when we checked in. Then he wheeled our two bags up to our room, which I thought totally unnecessary but since it was a “fancy” hotel, I dismissed it.

My boyfriend and I relaxed for a little while and then left the hotel room to go out to dinner. We walked a few blocks to a delicious Italian restaurant and lingered over a bottle of wine until around nine o’clock when the place was closing up.

A little tipsy, we walked back to the hotel and went up to our room, and when we opened the door, my boyfriend cried out in shock, and then I did the same when we saw a man laying in our hotel bed.

“Are we in the wrong room?” I blurted out, and the sound of my voice woke the sleeping man on the bed.

He jumped up and stared at us, eyes and mouth open wide in shock and fear, and then I recognized who it was. It was the bellhop who had taken our bags to the room earlier.

“What are you doing?” I yelled at him, my boyfriend too shocked to speak.

“I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry,” he said, and then got up and darted past me, running out the door and down the hall.

My boyfriend immediately called the hotel desk to report the bellhop, but he was met with resistance. The man at the desk kept asking for him to repeat the story as if he didn’t understand, and then actually said:

“I don’t understand, he’s our best employee.”

“Well, we’re not spending the night in this room after he’s been sleeping in our bed,” my boyfriend said.

It took an hour for the hotel to provide us with another room, and we were livid by the time we went to sleep that night.

In the morning, we went down to the desk and asked to speak to a manager but there was no manager working at the time. They charged our credit card for the stay despite our violation, and told us to call back and talk to the manager, but our calls were dodged and left unreturned.

I went online and left the worst reviews of that hotel everywhere I could, especially because we weren’t compensated for our stay.

What would you have done?

