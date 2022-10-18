“There’s a man in my bedroom” Little girl tells horrified mother while alone in old house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

Photo by Jonathan Petersson on Unsplash

Some people, and even some animals, are very attune to what is going on in all layers of the universe. As if there are realms where other entities exist - ghosts, perhaps, or maybe even angels, or perhaps other iterations of ourselves.

Have you ever seen a cat or dog sit still in one spot, staring off into space while the hairs raise on their backs and they start to growl and moan at nothing before scuttling away in fear? I’ve seen that, multiple times, and it freaks me out.

I am not one to believe in the paranormal although I have always been a huge fan of scary thrillers and straight up horror movies. I can’t say I’ve ever had my own paranormal encounter despite trying to have seances as a kid and playing with a Ouija board one too many times.

One of my friends, Thea, is very spiritual in that witchy sort that believes in the magic of crystals and cards of divination. She’s always gifting me crystal palm stones and offering to read my tarot cards. As a cancer survivor, she definitely believes in guardian spirits, and also will be happy to admit she believes in ghosts, too.

That posed a bit of a problem when Thea moved into a new apartment in a very old house with her two little kids. I admit the house was creepy - an old Victorian with all of these doors and nooks and crannies, and floors that creaked and walls that groaned. It always seemed just a little bit dark and cold in there, even with all of the lights on and the heat turned up high. Plus, apparently, some of the neighbors had whispered to her that the building was haunted.

Thea tried to put that all out of her head until one night her daughter Suki came out of her room and crept into bed with Thea, waking her up.

“What’s wrong, sweetie?”

“Mommy, there’s a man in my room,” she said, and Thea said her heart came to a brief stop.

After explaining that she saw a man standing behind her open door, and that she had ran past the man to get out of her room and down the hall, Thea took action. She grabbed the baseball bat she kept under her bed and told Suki to stay put before stalking down the hall to her room with the bat ready.

It was not a horror movie, and Thea wasn’t stupid. The first thing she did was reach in and turn on the light, and of course when she flung the bedroom door open wider it crashed against the wall, because no one was standing behind it. She searched the room, then her son’s room where he slept peacefully, then the rest of the apartment, which was empty.

She went back to Suki and comforted her daughter, telling her there was no one there and maybe it had been a bad dream.

Even though I don’t believe in the paranormal, I still think Thea handled the situation better than I would have. I probably would have freaked out, believing it was a ghost or intruder.

How would you have reacted?

Hi, I hope you enjoyed this story! I am a freelance writing single mom trying to create a better life for me and my daughter through words. If you enjoyed this, please consider leaving a small donation: https://ko-fi.com/maryduncan