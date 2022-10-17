Old woman finds $5000 winning scratch off lottery ticket on floor of gas station, takes her windfall to Vegas

Mary Duncan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OURGB_0icGRBjh00
Photo by Emiliano Vittoriosi on Unsplash

All in all, I’d say my grandfather was a very lucky man.

He joined the Navy fresh out of high school back in 1948, served twenty years before retiring, and then worked another twenty years at a manufacturing company, so he was set with pensions for life. He and my grandmother retired early and traveled the country in their RV, then settled back down and bought a house in Florida.

My grandmother wasn’t as lucky as him, though. She had had a rough home life before getting married. She grew up poor in a very unhappy home and was abused by her father along with the rest of her siblings. Getting married was her escape from that life, and meeting my grandfather was the luckiest thing that ever happened to her.

This is a story about the other luckiest thing that ever happened to her.

My grandparents had a ritual that they always stuck with. Whenever they went to the gas station to fill up their gas tank, they would buy scratch off lottery tickets. Being that they did this at least once a week or so, they tended to win or at least get their money back more often than you would think, but they never struck it big.

One day they were in the gas station and my grandmother noticed that there was a scratch off lottery ticket laying on the floor by the register. She picked it up and it hadn’t been scratched off yet, so she slipped it in her purse to take home and play later.

When she got home she pulled the fallen ticket from her purse and found a quarter to start scratching. Then she started screaming to my grandfather when she realized what she’d won - five thousand dollars.

The next day they went to cash in the ticket, but it was such a high amount, they had to go to the lottery office to make their claim. Then, she and my grandfather took their RV that had been sitting in their driveway and drove it to Las Vegas to try their luck in that lucky city.

Although I can’t say they won big in Vegas, they did enjoy some good meals and shows, and stayed a few nights at the Bellagio to celebrate their unexpected windfall.

Did the ticket belong to someone else? I suppose maybe it did. But, as they say, finders keepers, right?

What would you have done?

Hi, I hope you enjoyed this story! I am a freelance writing single mom trying to create a better life for me and my daughter through words. If you enjoyed this, please consider leaving a small donation: https://ko-fi.com/maryduncan

