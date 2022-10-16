“I will leave our baby at the fire station,” threatens new mom when she suspects husband strays

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

When my friend Alison had her first baby, a beautiful daughter named Ava, she unfortunately suffered from postpartum depression. She struggled to form a bond with her baby, often passed Ava off to her husband Nate when she didn’t have to nurse her, and escaped from their home as much as she could in the early days. Often she would escape to me and my apartment where she could drink glass after glass of wine while she complained about life before going home and pumping and dumping in shame.

She would tell me that she thought having a baby was a mistake, even after saying for years, even before she was married, how much she couldn’t wait to have children and be a mom. Alison often cried that she wished she could go back and make a different choice - even about marrying Nate. She just wasn’t ready to settle down and have a family.

Things got worse for Alison when things became strained with her and Nate. He started staying at work late on more and more nights, which meant Alison was home alone with her newborn that she couldn’t bond with, and was slowly going crazy.

Alison’s mental health issues manifested themselves mostly with paranoia. She was always afraid of something. She was afraid that something would happen to Ava, and she was more afraid that something was going on with Nate and one of his female coworkers. Alison convinced herself that Nate was cheating on her and that was the reason he was staying late at work so much.

Eventually, Alison lost it. One night that Nate was staying late at work and she was having a particularly hard night alone with baby Ava, she called Nate at his office and blew up on him.

“If you don’t come home this instant I’m going to drive this baby to the fire station and leave her there! I am done doing this all by myself while you mess around on me!”

Nate raced home and did everything he could to calm Alison down and convince her that he hadn’t strayed from their marriage, and eventually she believed him.

With help from me and Nate, Alison got the help she needed and was able to finally have that special bond and fall in love with her daughter Ava.

It just goes to show how important it is to take care of our mental health, especially surrounding big life changes like having a baby - and if there is someone in your life who is struggling, don’t feel like it’s out of your bounds to try to get them help. Usually it’s exactly what they need.

