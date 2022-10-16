Horrified woman catches landlord sneaking around her apartment, making sandwiches and watching TV

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

My friend Thea recently went through something that I find completely horrifying. An inexcusable and very illegal invasion of privacy that if it happened to me would change my life forever, because I would never feel safe again.

Thea lives in an apartment by herself with her two little kids, and recently things have started to either go missing or be moved around in her house. The Alexa disappeared from the kid’s bedroom, then some jewelry was missing from Thea’s collection, even her vacuum cleaner went missing.

Stranger still, she would leave and return only to find things in her apartment moved around. It was as if someone rustled through her refrigerator and rearranged everything. She swore she left her TV remote control in one place and it turned up in another. Things like that.

It was Thea’s gut instinct to accuse her kids of taking things and messing with things, but the children denied it, and when pressed got very upset and cried, so she believed they hadn’t had anything to do with it. That could only mean that someone else was causing the mischief.

Thea had recently broken up with a longtime boyfriend, and she worried that he was coming into her apartment when she wasn’t there, being weird and invasive out of spite. So, she invested in some security cameras for her house. She set one up in her living room and kitchen because that is where most of the mischief had been taking place, and then she waited.

Every night Thea would fast forward through the video footage, looking for someone coming into her house. It was a month before it actually happened, but it wasn’t her ex-boyfriend who was breaking into her house. It was her landlord.

She watched the video and saw her landlord, a strange, middle aged divorced man, let himself into her apartment with his master key and then proceed to make himself at home.

He made himself a sandwich with the things in her fridge and then took that and one of her seltzer’s and made himself comfortable on her living room couch, settling in and turning on the television.

He stayed for over two hours, at a time when Thea was at work and the kids were in school, so he surely took note of her schedule and knew she wouldn’t be home.

Thea was horrified at what she saw, and immediately reported him to the police. What was even worse is that he had a warrant for his arrest for doing the same thing to another tenant, and the police thanked her for reporting him.

Because of all this, Thea was able to get out of her lease early with no penalty and hastily moved out. Of course, she brought her cameras with her, bought more, and set them up in every room of her new place because she was so paranoid about being violated again.

Wouldn’t you feel the same way?

