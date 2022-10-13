Doctors seem disappointed when woman’s rare cancer turns out to be ordinary cyst

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

I have known my friend Thea since we were in fifth grade, after over three decades the relationship I have with her is one of my longest and we are very close. This is why it was devastating to me to find out that Thea had breast cancer back in the fall of 2019.

At the time of her diagnoses she was only thirty-eight years old, relatively young, so the doctors treated her cancer aggressively. She had her tumor removed, then started courses of chemotherapy, radiation, and hormone therapy as well. Not to mention all the medications she had to take for her chemo sickness, for her early, forced menopause, for her impending osteoporosis. As someone who loves her it was brutal to watch her going through those treatments and suffering through the days, always with the wonder looming over our heads over whether she would even survive.

But, survive she did, she even thrived. She was declared cancer free and in remission just about a year ago now and has become a powerful voice in the community for breast cancer awareness.

For the last year, Thea has been living her best life, but then a month ago it all came crashing down.

One morning Thea was laying in bed and rolled over with her arm beneath her stomach and she felt a lump pressing into her abdomen. She poked and prodded at herself and was horrified to feel what she thought was a hard, round mass in the middle of her stomach.

Thea immediately reported it to her doctor and they called her in for an MRI to assess the situations and what they found shocked them. It looked like Thea had a teratoma, a rare type of tumor that can be filled with growths like teeth, bones, and even hair.

“Get it out of me!” Thea told them, wanting it removed and biopsied immediately, especially after her breast cancer scare.

The doctors operated within the week and when they came to Thea’s hospital room to give her the news of what they found, they looked sheepish and disappointed. It wasn’t a teratoma at all, it was only a benign, fatty tumor that was very common and often missed or never noticed by the patient.

“Well, that’s good, right?” Thea asked.

“Oh, yes,” the doctor told her. “It’s just splendid.”

But Thea had the distinct feeling that the doctors were disappointed not to have been able to remove and biopsy the rare tumor they expected to find. I definitely agreed with her.

