Woman will withhold inheritance from son if her daughter-in-law doesn’t call her every day to chat

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels

My good friend Chad’s mother, Helen, was one of the nicest women I ever met. She was the kind of older woman who doted on everyone like she was their grandmother, always giving hugs and little gifts of candies when you ran into her in public. Then, she would invite you to her house for tea or coffee and if you knew Chad and his mom, you knew not to pass up this offer because she was an excellent baker, too.

Helen was a great mom, and she couldn’t wait to actually become a grandmother, always pushing Chad to get married, even when she didn’t particularly like his girlfriends. She always wished Chad and I had dated, but we didn’t have that sort of attraction to each other.

Then, Chad got into a serious relationship with a girl named Rebecca. I knew from the beginning that Rebecca was a snake and a lying cheat, and I pleaded with Chad not to marry her, but he did anyway. Helen was elated at the marriage, probably because she hadn’t gotten to know Rebecca well while they were dating.

Chad and Rebecca started their life together in the home Chad had bought himself years ago, and then Helen set in on Rebecca.

Helen had been waiting for a daughter-in-law, as she’d never had a daughter herself, and of course she wanted every opportunity to pressure Rebecca for grand babies, which Rebecca couldn’t stand. Regardless, Helen began calling Rebecca every day to “check in” with her, and would ask the same banal questions every day like “What are you having for dinner? Well, do you think there will be a bun in the oven soon?”

Rebecca couldn’t stand it, and told Chad to tell his mother to stop calling her every day. Chad returned to Rebecca with some bad news.

“My mom says she’s calling every day until you’re pregnant, and she’s going to write me out of the will if you won’t talk to her.”

This made Helen sound crazy, but I knew Helen wasn’t really that crazy. Helen had caught on that Rebecca was horrible, and was doing her part in trying to shoo her out of her son’s life. I could only commend her for that.

Chad and Rebecca only lasted a few years, and then there was a horrible cheating scandal between them that led to divorce.

He never should have married her in the first place, but at least he didn’t have kids with her and get bound to her for life.

Hi, I hope you enjoyed this story! I am a freelance writing single mom trying to create a better life for me and my daughter through words. If you enjoyed this, please consider leaving a small donation: https://ko-fi.com/maryduncan