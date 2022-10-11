Young girl runs away from home because father won’t let her have a toad and worm selling stand at the house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

There is a wonderful woman named Patty who I worked with years ago who who was just a riot to be around. If it weren’t the stories she told about her crazy (and oftentimes very mean) husband, she would catch our attention with stories about her kids who were always seeming to get into trouble.

One day we were sitting down to count our money and eat after our waitressing shift, and Patty laughed to herself across the table.

“What is it?” I asked.

“Oh,” she told me, “You wouldn’t believe what my daughter Belinda did this past weekend.”

“Tell me, please,” I asked, knowing that one of Patty’s stories was sure to entertain.

“Well,” she began to tell me, and I leaned in and listened.

Apparently Patty’s ten year old daughter Belinda had always had a thing for the creepy crawlies that lived in their backyard. They had a little stream flowing through their backyard, so it was the perfect place for Belinda to find toads, newts, worms, and other little lizards that crept around in the wet dirt.

Belinda kept a collection of her “pets” in tanks in the basement, something Patty allowed, she said, ‘as long as things didn’t start to smell down there,’ and it made Belinda very happy. But, Belinda wanted to share her happiness with the rest of the world.

“I got a little suspicious when Belinda started asking Ron to buy her cheap lumber and I heard her banging away in the basement but I trusted her,” Patty waved her hand nonchalantly.

So, a few weeks after the banging noises began, Patty walked out of her front door one weekend to water her porch plants and was shocked to see her daughter Belinda sitting by the side of the road in front of a wooden stand she had made to peddle her wares to the neighbors. But it wasn’t lemonade and cookies she was selling.

Patty rushed down to see what Belinda was doing, only to find her happily sitting with a snake wrapped around her arms, little tanks set up on a table in front of her - a table she had built - to sell her toads, newts, and worms to the neighborhood.

Patty thought it was delightful and told Belinda so, congratulating her on her resourcefulness. Then, when Patty walked back in the house with a smile on her face, her husband Ron set in on her.

“What are you smiling about?”

“Belinda’s made a toad selling stand at the side of the road!”

“A what?!” Ron yelled, and jumped from his chair to see what was going on.

Patty watched sadly from the window as Ron went outside and started yelling at Belinda. She couldn’t hear exactly what his raised voice was saying, but Belinda was getting increasingly upset and then got up from her chair and ran down the street. Ron called after her, but she didn’t come back.

Patty was beside herself, so upset at Ron for telling their daughter she couldn’t have an innocent, adorable toad and worm stand, and upset that her daughter was missing.

Patty called all the neighbors and they set out looking for Belinda, finding her an hour later at a park about a mile away, swinging on the swings and licking a popsicle that she had bought with her own toad money.

Received to hear that Belinda was found safely, I laughed and laughed at the story.

“But did she get to keep her toad stand?” I asked, and Patty shook her head sadly.

“You know how Ron is,” she said.

On a happy note, Patty divorce Ron a few years later, and although Belinda was too old at that point to sell toads on the side of the road, if she wanted to, she totally could have.

