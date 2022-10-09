"What are you trying to do, poison me?" Vegan woman screams at waiter when accidentally served chicken

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

When I was much younger my daughter and I shared a house with a woman who I just couldn’t stand. For the record, I didn’t know I couldn’t stand her at the time we moved in together. We had known each other casually for years and had just started to hang out more when Mischa asked if I wanted to move in with her. Then, it was a total Jekyll and Hyde situation.

Mischa’s personality seemed to change overnight. Either that or I just didn’t know she was a completely different person in the confines of her own home, a place where she apparently assumed she could get away with everything.

Mischa treated me horribly, always berating me for every little thing I did wrong in the house. I had the volume on the TV too high, I left lights on too long, I showered for too long, I didn’t always remember to squeeze out the sponge in the kitchen. But instead of friendly reminders or suggestions that I change my ways that annoy her, she just made me feel horrible about it.

It was interesting though, because in living with her, I found out a lot of things about her that she would never let anyone else in her life know.

For instance, Mischa presented as being vegan, and she was, except for one glaring exception. I knew that Mischa ate bacon when no one was looking. Not only had I caught her stealing a piece or two off the plate when I made it, but once I even caught her in the kitchen at two in the morning cooking bacon for herself, apparently her greatest shame.

This is why I was so annoyed and repulsed by her behavior when we went out to a restaurant together with some friends one night.

I was seated at the opposite end of the table from her, so when I heard the volume of her voice start to rise, I started paying attention. Mischa was yelling at the waiter for serving her chicken when she had ordered a tofu dish, and she looked red faced and crazy over it.

“What are you trying to do, poison me?”

I watched her outburst and laughed to myself, knowing she was really a fake vegan, a secret bacon eater, and she was causing a scene just for the sake of it, because that was the kind of person she was.

I kept my knowledge to myself, even though it would have been so satisfying to out her. What would you have done?

