Wife threatens husband with cheating: “Take me on vacation, or else!”

One of the most despicable things a person can do to another is to manipulate them into getting what they want using nefarious means. To be cruel to someone, to do something to them that hurts them just to get what you want - that doesn’t make you a very good person, I think.

My friend Chad’s wife Rebecca was not a very good person. I tried to tell him that when they were dating. I tried to point out to him that she was very flirtatious with other men when we all went out to clubs together. I tried to show him the ways she was changing his ways and his personality, how he had stopped running even though that was his passion, how he no longer spent hours tinkering with his motorcycle in the garage because she said she didn’t like the way he smelled when he came inside.

Their courtship went on for years and there were times that I thought he would smarten up and realize Rebecca wasn’t right for him, but that didn’t happen. Chad and Rebecca married anyway, much to my chagrin, and then I got to watch as Chad’s life quickly started to implode.

Once they were married, Rebecca felt entitled to everything Chad worked for or owned. She made sure that his paycheck was funneled into a joint account that she had access to, and she spent so much of his money that mortgage and car payments were sometimes late, hurting Chad’s credit.

Rebecca wanted very much to go on vacation. She had dreams of white sandy beaches and palm trees and crystal clear blue waters. But they didn’t have the money for it, because she’d worked so hard at spending it as fast as Chad brought it home.

She begged for it, and then berated him for not taking her on vacation.

“You’re going to be sorry if you can’t make this happen,” she told him one night.

“What do you mean?”

“I mean if you aren’t going to take me on an island vacation I’ll find another man who will!”

That should have been Chad’s first clue that Rebecca was or would become a cheater, but he ignored it. Instead, he worked overtime and eventually gave her the vacation she wanted and did nothing to deserve.

What would you have done if you were in Chad’s position?

