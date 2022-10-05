New mother decides she wants to give up her adopted children and leaves them at doorstep

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

What would you do if you were entrusted with your God children after the death of a friend? Would you step up and do the job that you probably never expected to do, because how often does this actually happen, right?

Well, my old co-worker Corinne found herself between a rock and a hard place after the worst tragedy of her life.

At the time this happened Corinne and her twin sister, Amelia, were thirty-five years old. Amelia was divorced but had two young children of her own, and the dad wasn’t in the picture. He was a deadbeat that had cheated on Amelia, stole money from her, and disappeared in the night. She tracked him down to try to get child support from him, but as one says, you can’t squeeze water from stone. Essentially, he was no longer considered the kid’s parent.

That’s why it was such an awful tragedy when Amelia was in a car accident on her way home from work one night. Her car got T-boned when it was hit by the side in an intersection by a drunk driver and mercifully they say she died instantly and suffered no pain.

The pain came to her family, the ones who were left behind. Corinne and her parents, and of course, Amelia’s two toddlers who barely knew what was going on and didn’t understand that their mommy was gone forever.

When things had settled down after her funeral, it was time to decide what to do about the kids. They had been staying with Corinne’s parents, but they were older and unable to care for toddlers indefinitely. They tried getting in touch with Amelia’s ex-husband to see if he could take custody, but he couldn’t be found.

The job fell to Corinne, the job that she had signed up for when both of her niece and nephew were baptized and she was named their Godmother, the sole Godparent. It was, as custom had to say, her responsibility to take care of the kids now. So, Corinne stepped up.

She moved into a new house where they would all have room to grow, she changed hours at her job so she could be there for the toddlers when they weren’t in daycare while she worked, and she put her life completely on hold to take care of them. But the thing is, Corinne wasn’t happy.

Corinne was actually deeply depressed. Over the loss of her sister, of course, but also over the loss of the future she had planned for herself - a future that had never included children. Having kids was never part of Corinne’s life plan, and everyone who knew her well knew she didn’t really want those kids. She was just doing her duty.

Corinne did her duty for almost a year before she broke down and drove the children to her parent’s house.

“I can’t do this anymore,” she sobbed as she unloaded her car of all the children’s toys and clothing, throwing it onto the driveway. “I wasn’t made to be a mom, I can’t do this, I have to go,” she cried and blubbered to her parents.

They watched, shocked, as Corinne got in her car and drove away, leaving her niece and nephew behind for good.

The grandparents ultimately ended up raising the kids, and Corinne did everything she could to hide her shame over what she’d done, but she definitely felt like she’d failed some sort of huge life test - and dodged an even bigger life bullet.

What do you think of what Corinne did?

