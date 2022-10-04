Teenage girl gets kicked out of house for wearing short skirts and makeup to school without permission

Mary Duncan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

Photo by Kirill Balobanov on Unsplash

I have had a pretty volatile relationship with my daughter’s father ever since she was born. My daughter Tori is sixteen now, so we have had a decade and a half to try to work out our differences, but James, her father and I, are just too different to make things work out between us.

I knew that things wouldn’t work out between James and I when I was still pregnant and he told me he never wanted to take me or our child to Disney World.

“Why would I want to spend extra time working just so I can take time off work to spend all that money and more?” He asked me.

That logic made no sense to me. I am someone who loves to use my money to travel and experience new things, but James is a miser who likes to pinch and save every penny and put it towards his retirement savings.

We didn’t agree about money, but it was even worse when it came to agreements on parenting. We just couldn’t get on the same page when it came to anything, and the older our daughter Tori gets, the more complicated things get.

James said once, “If Tori wants to go to prom, she’s going with her uncle!”

He is completely against her dating anyone before she turns twenty-one, he won’t let her wear clothing that is tight or even a little bit revealing, and makeup is out of the question at his house. This does not bode well for Tori who wants to embrace her style as a teen and express herself the way she wants.

Well, one day Tori made a mistake that had some serious repercussions with her dad.

She had spent the night at his house, one of the two nights a week she always does, and got ready to go to school the next morning as usual. However, that day she got very sick to her stomach at school, had a fever, and needed to come home. It was my day to pick her up, so she assumed it would be me that the school called to fetch her, but it was her father they called instead.

Little did either of us know, Tori had gone to school that morning wearing her regular clothes and then had changed into something much more revealing. When James went to pick her up, Tori was wearing a short skirt and a crop top with a face full of makeup. She had changed and put makeup on after going to school, something she did all the time without either of us knowing.

I was honestly rather impressed and amused by it, because I can’t care less how my daughter wants to express herself, but James was enraged.

“No daughter of mine is going to be in my house looking like that, you can go live with your mother if you won’t mind me!”

It was the exact opposite of what I thought James would do. Rather than fight her, he gave up and gave her up to me to live with for the remainder of her high school years.

 Maybe he didn’t want to deal with an insubordinate teenager, maybe he didn’t want to see his precious baby looking like an adult, but either way, I think we were all happier when James didn’t have to see Tori express herself.

At least she has me.

