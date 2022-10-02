Bride chases wedding cake stealing culprits down the street in her dress and heels

Mary Duncan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48v2tR_0iI5eRxe00
Photo by Brent Keane on Pexels

I have worked in so many restaurants and bars in my life, I’ve collected tons of friends and acquaintances, and this has meant that I’ve gotten invited to and been able to attend countless weddings in my life. Some summers I feel like that’s all I do, go to a wedding every weekend, and it’s really a blast for me whether I go solo to a wedding or not.

The thing I love about weddings is the people watching. I will happily sit at the dinner table and scan the venue watching couples interact, wondering how long each of them will last. I guess that’s the pessimist in me.

One particular wedding was my friend Mandy’s; she was a woman I worked with at a diner for years. Mandy was getting wed to a man in the military so they could afford a pretty nice wedding, so decided to have it at an all inclusive venue. This meant the wedding ceremony and reception would be held in the same place, and everything was done for them there - the food, the cake, the bar, et cetera.

Mandy’s wedding ceremony was beautiful, her cocktail hour was fun, and then it was time for dinner and dancing. I rocked out on the dance floor until it was time for Mandy and her new husband to cut the cake and we all circled around them to watch the spectacle of each other shoving cake into their mouths.

After that was over, the workers at the venue whisked the cake away to cut it for the guests, but… the cake never came. I wondered about it, and as I was wondering there was a terrible commotion of a woman screaming and things crashing in the kitchen - and the screaming sounded like it was Mandy.

Some people ran in to see what was going on but I stayed put and heard about what happened later.

Apparently, Mandy went back to the kitchen and found that two of the female employees were shoving her butchered cake into takeout boxes and running out the back door with it. For some inexplicable reason, these crazy women thought it would be worth losing their jobs (and being chased by a crazy bride) just for some cake.

At any rate, Mandy chased them outside in her dress and heels, screaming down the street and making a spectacle. Unfortunately, she didn’t catch the women and they did make off with some of her cake, but there was still enough left for the guests.

The guests, who got an earful of Mandy screaming at the kitchen and venue staff that she was going to press charges for theft.

It was amazing that Mandy emerged looking and acting like nothing had ever happened. I had heard a commotion, but didn’t know the details of what had happened until later. And then I laughed and laughed.

What would you have done if you were Mandy?

