Bride rescinds grandmother’s invitation to wedding because she says grandma smells bad

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

Photo by Marius Muresan on Unsplash

My sister has been planning her wedding since she was a child. She always knew what kind of dress she wanted, the flavor of cake she wanted, the colors of her flowers, everything.

She was the kind of teenager who kept a wedding scrapbook. Even before she started dating, she was filling a binder with photos and magazine cut outs of lavish weddings and brides. I thought she was a bit obsessive, since she hadn’t even started dating at that point.

Grace only dated a few men before she settled (and in my opinion, oh, she settled with Rich). Rich, my new brother in law, who will probably become the bane of my existence in the future, but that’s another story.

This story is about how selfish and awful of a bridezilla my sister turned out to be.

I knew from the moment she got engaged that she would wear the crown of Bridezilla with flair and aplomb, and she did not disappoint. Like I said, she is a woman who knows what she wants and when she wants something she usually gets it.

I just didn’t think she would hurt people - especially people in her own family, to get what she wanted.

Our grandmother is ninety years old and not in great condition. She needs help walking short distances and needs a wheelchair to go most places. She also happens to be, as many elderly people are, a bit incontinent, so she wears adult diapers. No big deal, I thought. Not so, thought Grace.

One afternoon I caught my mom crying alone in the kitchen and asked her what was wrong.

“Grace doesn’t want your grandmother coming to the wedding,” my mom explained.

“She says your grandmother smells,” my mom said incredulously, because I know for a fact we take care of my grandmother very well and she never has a bad odor to her, despite wearing diapers.

“You have to do something about her,” Grace told my mom, “I really don’t want to have to worry about her being at the wedding having to get rolled into the bathroom every half hour to change her diaper.”

I couldn’t believe how nasty and selfish my sister was over this - to disinvite her own grandmother to her wedding, a wedding that my grandmother helped pay for, by the way. But apparently, that’s just the kind of person my sister is.

What do you think about what Grace did?