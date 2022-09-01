Woman won’t contribute to granddaughter’s college fund until granddaughter crochets her an afghan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

Photo by JOONY on Unsplash

My grandmother was always a strange woman. She’s the kind of woman who picks favorites in the family and is not quiet about it. She can hold a grudge for years so you never want to get on her bad side, and will not hesitate to call you out publicly and loudly on whatever she thinks you’ve done wrong.

I was lucky, somehow, and became my grandmother’s favorite. I knew this because she told me I was her favorite of ten grandchildren, and I knew it for other reasons, too. I was the only one she would let actually stick my hand in her candy jar at her house. I got a little bit more money in my checks on my birthdays and holidays, and she never snapped at me like she did the other kids.

My sister Grace though, she was another story. Grace is much younger than me, and much more accomplished than me, and just loves talking about herself. My grandmother does not appreciate that at all, and does not enjoy Grace’s company.

One winter I spent months crocheting my grandmother a beautiful blanket for her birthday and she said that it was the best gift she’d ever received. The same year my sister gave her some soap from Bath and Body Works, which I think Grace knew that my grandmother didn’t even like.

When it came time for Grace to graduate high school and go off to college, Grace was expecting a very large check from my grandmother like the one I had gotten to invest in my college education. The check was going to come - but with a caveat.

My grandmother wanted Grace to crochet her a blanket first, so that she could have one from both of us. The thing was, Grace had no idea how to crochet, and there was no way I was going to do it for her.

At first Grace thought she could get out of it by purchasing an already made afghan, but then my grandmother made her come over and show her the progress she’d made on her granny squares, so Grace sped off to YouTube to learn hot to crochet and impress my grandmother.

I thought it was a little spiteful of my grandmother to make her do this for the money that she gave me with no strings attached but on the other hand, Grace was never as close to her or as good to her as I was, and I guess my grandmother just didn’t think she deserved it.

What do you think?