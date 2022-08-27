Woman gets DNA test, finds out biological father died while in prison for murder

Mary Duncan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kI8fO_0hXoILdo00
Photo by Sangharsh Lohakare on Unsplash

If you don’t know me very well you’d think I have a very small family, but the truth is it’s big and sprawling with half-sisters and brothers, step-sisters and brothers, aunts, uncles, and more illegitimate cousins than you can count.

My dad’s side of the family is the sort of Italian who has as many children as possible. He came from a family of seven siblings, and one of his sister’s had my cousin Laura under sort of mysterious circumstances.

By which I mean, one day his sister Josephine showed up and announced to the family that she was having a baby but there was no mention of who the father was or whether that information would ever be revealed.

My dad was rather close with Josephine at the time and was one of the few people to whom she divulged the truth. Apparently the father was a friend of a friend who she had met at a party and had made a poor, drunken choice with. She didn’t even remember his name, but she had the baby girl anyway.

Years go by, and Josephine’s daughter Laura grew up to be one of my closest cousins. One year a lot of the family decided to do 23 & Me tests when they went on a two for one sale, and Laura was anxious to see whether she would find or connect with anyone on her biological father’s side of the family.

I had been through something of the same thing with my own biological father, so I was also excited to see what she would find out, but we really weren’t prepared for it.

Laura found three cousins on her biological father’s side, and got in touch with one of them, Bonnie. Laura explained to Bonnie who she was and that she was reaching out to find out information about her biological father, and Bonnie basically said:

“Honey, he’s been dead a long time, you don’t want to know a thing.”

This, of course, made Laura want to know even more, so she begged Bonnie to explain, which she did.

Apparently shortly after Laura was born, in the early eighties, her biological father had stabbed someone in a bar fight and the person died, sending him to prison for murder. While in prison, unfortunately he himself died of a stab wound in a gang fight, and Laura was never able to speak with him herself.

Despite it being a rather sad story, Laura was happy to have found out where she came from and why it was that her biological father had never come looking for her. It gave her some peace to know that he was gone, and this little scandal wouldn’t follow her anymore.

How would you have reacted to that information?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Family# Relationships# Lifestyle# Society

Comments / 2

Published by

I write about relationships and parenting, life, society, people, and sometimes also beer.

Connecticut State
54057 followers

More from Mary Duncan

Woman pays exorbitant amount of money to be cuddled by a complete stranger for an hour

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Imagine the loneliest you ever were in your life.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman won’t contribute to granddaughter’s college fund until granddaughter crochets her an afghan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My grandmother was always a strange woman. She’s the kind of woman who picks favorites in the family and is not quiet about it. She can hold a grudge for years so you never want to get on her bad side, and will not hesitate to call you out publicly and loudly on whatever she thinks you’ve done wrong.

Read full story
118 comments

Woman’s feet stink so much, shoe store must close for an hour to air out

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I have had a lot of bad jobs in my life. Well, scratch that, I’ve had a lot of mediocre jobs with terrible bosses. I haven’t actually had a job that bad that I’ve walked out on it in frustration, but there was one I just stopped going to without notice because my start time was too early in the morning.

Read full story
327 comments

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’

Read full story
643 comments

Man has at least six children from different affair partners and siblings are just coming to know about it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I spent my early childhood without a father, but had a great father figure in my grandpa, which I was very lucky for. When I was ten my mom married and her new husband adopted me, giving me the father I’d always wanted and never had.

Read full story
138 comments

Teacher smacks fourth grade girl in the face and knocks her down, doesn’t get reprimanded

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. The year I was in fourth grade was one of the worst years of my life. I was nine, younger than most kids in my class at the time, and was just starting to get pudgy. We all know how mean kids are to the fat kids in their class, so that was awful enough, but I also sucked at math.

Read full story
1511 comments

Thirty year marriage ends when couple cheats on each other with the same woman

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. What in the world would you do if you found out your husband was cheating on you? Would you fly into a fit of rage and leave him? Would you cry and grovel and beg him to stop and come back to you?

Read full story
604 comments

Opinion: Why gay men make for such good friends to single women

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. For all of my adult life I have had a gay man as a best friend, and I am here to tell you today why I think every single woman should have one in their lives.

Read full story
26 comments

Man furious when he finds out his girlfriend is cheating on him with his father

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One time I found out that my friend Angela had gone on a date with one of my ex-boyfriends, and let’s just say I wasn’t very happy about that. She did it behind my back, first of all, and then waited years to tell me about the incident.

Read full story
226 comments

Three year relationship ends because woman makes more money and couple can’t agree on sharing finances

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. If you were a man, what would you do if your female partner made significantly more money than you? Would you support your partner and encourage them, be proud of them? Or would you be jealous and resentful that she was the breadwinner of the family?

Read full story
185 comments

Pregnant woman berates diner cook for dropping hot dog on the floor repeatedly when she was hungry

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I love little diners, the kind that look like tin cans and leave you smelly fried and greasy when you depart. Believe it or not, these diners usually have the best burgers and fries, and the best unlimited refills of coffee you could ask for.

Read full story
77 comments

Woman walks around Walmart with bra accidentally exposed and no one told her about it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Cate doesn’t always have the best luck. Weird, unfortunate things can happen to anyone, but it seems like they happen to her a little more often than the average person.

Read full story
25 comments

Mistress enraged, heartbroken when boyfriend puts vacation home in his wife’s name

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been in a relationship with a married man for almost three years now. It’s been almost two years since his wife found out about us when he told her, admitting to cheating. It’s been over a year since he moved out of their house so that he could spend more time with me.

Read full story
269 comments

Bride, wedding guests horrified when groom falls onto wedding cake, crushing it to pieces

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ve always been one of those people who haven’t had a lot of really close friends, but I have a lot of really great acquaintances. Therefore, I get invited to a lot of weddings and attend a lot of funerals.

Read full story
72 comments

Terrible smell in building leads landlord to finding week old chicken in abandoned apartment

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I worked for a a toy store that was owned by a certifiably crazy man named Edmund.

Read full story
99 comments

Custodian feeds poor, hungry boy at school and gets reprimanded for his kindness

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend and family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My daughter Ellis is a junior in high school now, and despite how she may behave at home towards me, she is apparently a joy to her teachers. That’s what it always says when I get report cards in the mail: Ellis is a joy to have in class.

Read full story
742 comments

Thin young woman shamed by mother for having an eating disorder when she actually has cancer

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ve always been on the bigger side when it comes to my weight. One of those women who has always been and probably always will be just a little bit fat, like Bridgit Jones who is loved just the way she is.

Read full story
49 comments

Cashier fired for saying to customer only “old” people still use personal checks

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I love people watching. You know, just sitting quietly somewhere and taking in all the joys and horrors of humanity that surround you. Watching how people behave and interact with others when people are watching - and especially when people think no one is watching.

Read full story
1556 comments

Woman has an affair with her father’s best friend and that older man is my dad

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I grew up surrounded in a cloud of secrets that I wasn’t even aware of until I was older.

Read full story
234 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy