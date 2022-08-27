Woman gets DNA test, finds out biological father died while in prison for murder

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission

If you don’t know me very well you’d think I have a very small family, but the truth is it’s big and sprawling with half-sisters and brothers, step-sisters and brothers, aunts, uncles, and more illegitimate cousins than you can count.

My dad’s side of the family is the sort of Italian who has as many children as possible. He came from a family of seven siblings, and one of his sister’s had my cousin Laura under sort of mysterious circumstances.

By which I mean, one day his sister Josephine showed up and announced to the family that she was having a baby but there was no mention of who the father was or whether that information would ever be revealed.

My dad was rather close with Josephine at the time and was one of the few people to whom she divulged the truth. Apparently the father was a friend of a friend who she had met at a party and had made a poor, drunken choice with. She didn’t even remember his name, but she had the baby girl anyway.

Years go by, and Josephine’s daughter Laura grew up to be one of my closest cousins. One year a lot of the family decided to do 23 & Me tests when they went on a two for one sale, and Laura was anxious to see whether she would find or connect with anyone on her biological father’s side of the family.

I had been through something of the same thing with my own biological father, so I was also excited to see what she would find out, but we really weren’t prepared for it.

Laura found three cousins on her biological father’s side, and got in touch with one of them, Bonnie. Laura explained to Bonnie who she was and that she was reaching out to find out information about her biological father, and Bonnie basically said:

“Honey, he’s been dead a long time, you don’t want to know a thing.”

This, of course, made Laura want to know even more, so she begged Bonnie to explain, which she did.

Apparently shortly after Laura was born, in the early eighties, her biological father had stabbed someone in a bar fight and the person died, sending him to prison for murder. While in prison, unfortunately he himself died of a stab wound in a gang fight, and Laura was never able to speak with him herself.

Despite it being a rather sad story, Laura was happy to have found out where she came from and why it was that her biological father had never come looking for her. It gave her some peace to know that he was gone, and this little scandal wouldn’t follow her anymore.

