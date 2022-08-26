Teacher smacks fourth grade girl in the face and knocks her down, doesn’t get reprimanded

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

The year I was in fourth grade was one of the worst years of my life.

I was nine, younger than most kids in my class at the time, and was just starting to get pudgy. We all know how mean kids are to the fat kids in their class, so that was awful enough, but I also sucked at math.

I hated fourth grade because that was the year that I missed almost half of my recess times so that I could stay in and have extra help with math. Nowadays I think that would be illegal - children are entitled to their recess time and it’s required that they get it, but back in the early nineties they cared a lot more about whether I could sort beans into the right fractioned out circles than get exercise and play.

My teacher was Mrs. Palmer, and though I don’t remember her face exactly after all these years I remember that she had a hairdo that made her look like she was wearing a pirate’s hat all the time. It was flared out on the sides and the top, hair from another era, and I laugh about it now when I think of her.

One day in class I was asked to go up to the board and write something on it in front of the class. I don’t remember what it was that I had to write, but I got up and did my duty, probably hating every second of it because I hated it when people looked at me back then.

I was starting to walk back to my seat when Mrs. Palmer started talking, and it just so happens when she talks, she talks with her hands, her arms, her whole body, and when I was trying to step around her to get back to my seat, her arm flew out behind her and caught me right on the bridge of my nose under my eyes and sent me falling backward onto the ground.

There was a commotion in the class when I heard a lot of the students getting up from their seats to see whether I was okay, or just to get a better look at the possible injury I had, and Mrs. Palmer turned to me, collapsed next to me on the floor and started apologizing profusely and asking if I was okay.

 “Someone get the nurse!” She said, and maybe three or four kids ran out of the room all wanting the same noble mission while I lay there stunned.

I had hit the back of my head hard on the floor and the nurse got me up and into a wheelchair, then brought me to the nurse’s office to lay down and wait for my mom.

She brought me to the emergency room and they deemed I had a mild concussion from hitting the back of my head on the floor.

What happened to Mrs. Palmer? Absolutely nothing. Back then, in the early nineties, accidents were accidents, and if a teacher knocked you out purposefully or not, nothing was to be done about it.

When I went back to school, Mrs. Palmer gave me a hug and said she was sorry and would be more careful about talking with her arms.

I for one pay more attention when I am walking behind people these days.

