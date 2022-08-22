Thirty year marriage ends when couple cheats on each other with the same woman

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

What in the world would you do if you found out your husband was cheating on you? Would you fly into a fit of rage and leave him? Would you cry and grovel and beg him to stop and come back to you?

Or would you be like my friend Patty and turn the tables right back on him?

I worked with my friend Patty a restaurant for three years and we waitressed together five nights a week. She was my best work buddy and I loved talking to her because of all the crazy stories she told about her husband and kids and the shenanigans they all got into.

Patty and her husband Ron seemed like a very happy couple. They were in their mid fifties and had been married for about thirty years, and if you’d asked me at the time, I never would have thought anything was amiss between them.

But, we all have our secrets, and Ron’s secret was that he was cheating on Patty with (to add insult to injury) another waitress named Diane who we worked with.

When Patty found out Ron was cheating on her, and then with who, she definitely flew into a fit of rage. But, she kept her rage well hidden from Ron - she didn’t want him to know that she knew about it yet.

Instead she did the most insane thing she probably could have done - she seduced Diane and began secretly dating her.

Ron found out the hard way - with the honest truth.

Patty and Diane had quickly fallen for each other and wanted to keep dating, so Patty left Ron for Diana.

Everyone we knew and they knew were shocked at the development. No one had seen it coming that Patty and Diane were both attracted to women. More so, no one saw it coming that Ron would go the heartbroken, begging for her back route after his affair had been found out and hers revealed.

But Patty would have none of it. She got a great lawyer and because Diane confirmed she was telling the truth about the cheating, Patty got loads in alimony from Ron.

I think she got exactly what she deserved, what do you think?