Opinion: Why gay men make for such good friends to single women

Mary Duncan

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zkYw4_0hOheUcf00
Photo by Jose Vazquez on Unsplash

For all of my adult life I have had a gay man as a best friend, and I am here to tell you today why I think every single woman should have one in their lives.

My gay best friend, Tom, you would never know he was gay if you saw him or talked to him casually. He doesn’t advertise his preferences to anyone who doesn’t know him, it’s just not part of his personality. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t come with all the perks that gay men have when it comes to being friends.

Ladies, your gay best friend is the one you want to go shopping with. He is the one you want with you lurking outside of the dressing room to tell you exactly how you look in that dress and to get you a bigger size if you need it. He’s the one with the most honest opinion and he will have no problem giving it to you whether you ask for it or not.

Your gay best friend is the one you want with you when your heart is broken. They will do things like paint your nails for you and maybe brush your hair if you ask really nicely, and give you back rubs without getting weird. They will be the ones to tell you how much you deserve better and all the reasons why, and when you’re nurturing your ego back to life, they will breathe more life into it with their constant, unwavering support.

Then, when you single ladies are ready to go back out there and try your hand at love again, your gay best friend is your ultimate wingman.

You will start off small, going to dinners with your gay best friend to get used to dressing up again, and then eventually you’ll graduate to going to bars or clubs together. He will be the one to point out your next potential mate and the one to protect you and buffer you from all the undesirables.

You can trust that your gay best friend will do everything in his power to vet your new man and make sure he’s good enough for you.

Because there isn’t much worse than when your gay best friend hates your boyfriend.

# Relationships# Friendship# Opinion# Friends# Society

Comments / 26

Published by

I write about relationships and parenting, life, society, people, and sometimes also beer.

Connecticut State
50295 followers

