Woman walks around Walmart with bra accidentally exposed and no one told her about it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My friend Cate doesn’t always have the best luck. Weird, unfortunate things can happen to anyone, but it seems like they happen to her a little more often than the average person.

Recently while I was having one of my weekly phone calls with Cate, she told me a story that half had me laughing on the floor and half crying for the state of our humanity.

About a month ago, Cate was having a very bad morning. She somehow missed her alarm and woke up late, meaning her kids would be late for school, and she wouldn’t have the time she needed to run errands before work. But, she was going to try anyway. Cate rushed to get ready to leave, throwing on clothes without looking in the mirror or even brushing her teeth before walking out the door.

She dropped her kids at school and realized that she did have time to go to Walmart if she hurried through the aisles and kept to her list. So, in she went with her cart and started shopping.

Well, it wasn’t long before Cate started getting weird, even rude looks from the other customers in the store, and especially from the employees. She didn’t have a clue as to what they could be looking at and figured her messy bun was particularly messy that day, and her hair must have been sticking up in all directions.

But, the more she walked through the store and the more dirty, rude looks she got, the more paranoid she became. Cate ditched her cart near the front of the store and hustled into the bathroom to check out her appearance - and she almost burst into tears when she saw the sight.

When Cate had thrown on her blouse that day, she hadn’t noticed that the the top button was buttoned, but the three or four below it were not, and she had been walking around Walmart with her bra exposed the entire time she had been shopping.

Cate was horrified, embarrassed, but mostly angry that not a single person who had walked by her didn’t have the decency or kindness to point out her fashion faux pas so she could fix it.

If you were walking through Walmart and saw a woman in that state, what would you do? Would you be kind enough to help her?