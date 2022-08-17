Mistress enraged, heartbroken when boyfriend puts vacation home in his wife’s name

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

I have been in a relationship with a married man for almost three years now. It’s been almost two years since his wife found out about us when he told her, admitting to cheating. It’s been over a year since he moved out of their house so that he could spend more time with me.

I always thought that these were good signs - for me.

Him telling her was a sign that he was done putting up the charade of his happy marriage and was ready to be honest. Moving out of the house was a sign that he was letting go of the life he’d always planned to hopefully plan out a life with me.

But the months go on, and the years go on, and I realize more and more how wrong I am about everything.

I’ve read so many articles in the last few years about infidelity and cheating, and so many of them say: “He’s never going to leave his wife.” But I never wanted to believe those things. I always wanted to believe that he would choose happiness, that he would choose us.

But he’s not choosing us, and I think I figured that out last night after a brief, flippant comment he made that he probably thought I wouldn’t even notice.

My boyfriend’s parents are getting older, his father will spend the rest of his life in a nursing home, so they had to consolidate and reduce their assets to get him better care.

This meant that their vacation time share would be split between my boyfriend and his two sisters - a three way split, or so I thought. Then, last night, he mentioned what a pain it would be that “all six of them had to sign the papers.”

All six of them. His sisters and their two husbands. He and his wife.

I realized then, divorce is probably not a consideration that is even crossing his mind right now. If it were, why would he enmesh his wife into something he’d soon have to get her out of? Why wouldn’t he just keep the share under his name, not the both of theirs?

At first I felt rage, I wanted to call him out on it, I wanted to say: “Why would you do this?!” But then, I thought, what’s the point?

He’s already made his decision. He’s already made his decision by tons of indecisions along the way.

I just have to get used to it, or be strong enough to find a way out of it.