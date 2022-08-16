Bride, wedding guests horrified when groom falls onto wedding cake, crushing it to pieces

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

Photo by David Holifield on Unsplash

I’ve always been one of those people who haven’t had a lot of really close friends, but I have a lot of really great acquaintances. Therefore, I get invited to a lot of weddings and attend a lot of funerals.

The weddings are obviously better than the funerals from all standpoints. Mostly because I can’t go to a wedding without witnessing something wacky happening, usually brought on by too much alcohol.

This time it was my friend Cate’s wedding and I barely knew Owen, her husband to be. Cate and I had a mostly online friendship and would sometimes go out to lunch, but I had never actually met Owen before the wedding and wasn’t quite sure what to expect.

Cate was a quiet, subdued writer type and Owen was a big, burly contractor who (according to her) was always the life of the party. It didn’t sound like a match made in heaven, but I reminded myself that opposites attract.

The day of the wedding came around and I arrived with my date and sat through the short service before we entered the reception venue. I was shocked to see that they had an open bar and that champagne and cocktails were being passed out everywhere - because Cate wasn’t a drinker at all.

Owen, on the other hand, liked to tie one on occasionally, and unfortunately his wedding became an occasion that imbibed a bit too much.

The night carried on, dinner was had, toasts were made, there was a spectacle of Owen removing Cate’s garter belt from her leg, and then it was about time to cut the cake.

Except something terrible happened before the cake could be cut.

Owen was dancing around the cake table and tripped on his own feet. He went face first into the cake, and though he tried to put his hands out to brace himself, that only caused the table to collapse under his weight and the entire cake was flattened by his tuxedoed body.

I heard Cate wail from across the big room, and looked over to see her wringing her hands and screaming at Owen, who rolled around in the cake laughing, too drunk to do anything otherwise.

Things didn’t end well that night. Owen’s groomsmen got him up and out of there and Cate spent the rest of her wedding alone with her guests.

The wedding was a disaster, their marriage… it’s been rocky, too.

But I wish I could have helped myself - I couldn’t stop laughing at Owen covered in cake.