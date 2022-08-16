Bride, wedding guests horrified when groom falls onto wedding cake, crushing it to pieces

Mary Duncan

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S90oM_0hJBjvrM00
Photo by David Holifield on Unsplash

I’ve always been one of those people who haven’t had a lot of really close friends, but I have a lot of really great acquaintances. Therefore, I get invited to a lot of weddings and attend a lot of funerals.

The weddings are obviously better than the funerals from all standpoints. Mostly because I can’t go to a wedding without witnessing something wacky happening, usually brought on by too much alcohol.

This time it was my friend Cate’s wedding and I barely knew Owen, her husband to be. Cate and I had a mostly online friendship and would sometimes go out to lunch, but I had never actually met Owen before the wedding and wasn’t quite sure what to expect.

Cate was a quiet, subdued writer type and Owen was a big, burly contractor who (according to her) was always the life of the party. It didn’t sound like a match made in heaven, but I reminded myself that opposites attract.

The day of the wedding came around and I arrived with my date and sat through the short service before we entered the reception venue. I was shocked to see that they had an open bar and that champagne and cocktails were being passed out everywhere - because Cate wasn’t a drinker at all.

Owen, on the other hand, liked to tie one on occasionally, and unfortunately his wedding became an occasion that imbibed a bit too much.

The night carried on, dinner was had, toasts were made, there was a spectacle of Owen removing Cate’s garter belt from her leg, and then it was about time to cut the cake.

Except something terrible happened before the cake could be cut.

Owen was dancing around the cake table and tripped on his own feet. He went face first into the cake, and though he tried to put his hands out to brace himself, that only caused the table to collapse under his weight and the entire cake was flattened by his tuxedoed body.

I heard Cate wail from across the big room, and looked over to see her wringing her hands and screaming at Owen, who rolled around in the cake laughing, too drunk to do anything otherwise.

Things didn’t end well that night. Owen’s groomsmen got him up and out of there and Cate spent the rest of her wedding alone with her guests.

 The wedding was a disaster, their marriage… it’s been rocky, too.

But I wish I could have helped myself - I couldn’t stop laughing at Owen covered in cake.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Marriage# Weddings# Lifestyle# Society

Comments / 72

Published by

I write about relationships and parenting, life, society, people, and sometimes also beer.

Connecticut State
49198 followers

More from Mary Duncan

Opinion: Why gay men make for such good friends to single women

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. For all of my adult life I have had a gay man as a best friend, and I am here to tell you today why I think every single woman should have one in their lives.

Read full story
14 comments

Man furious when he finds out his girlfriend is cheating on him with his father

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One time I found out that my friend Angela had gone on a date with one of my ex-boyfriends, and let’s just say I wasn’t very happy about that. She did it behind my back, first of all, and then waited years to tell me about the incident.

Read full story
188 comments

Three year relationship ends because woman makes more money and couple can’t agree on sharing finances

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. If you were a man, what would you do if your female partner made significantly more money than you? Would you support your partner and encourage them, be proud of them? Or would you be jealous and resentful that she was the breadwinner of the family?

Read full story
136 comments

Pregnant woman berates diner cook for dropping hot dog on the floor repeatedly when she was hungry

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I love little diners, the kind that look like tin cans and leave you smelly fried and greasy when you depart. Believe it or not, these diners usually have the best burgers and fries, and the best unlimited refills of coffee you could ask for.

Read full story
59 comments

Woman walks around Walmart with bra accidentally exposed and no one told her about it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Cate doesn’t always have the best luck. Weird, unfortunate things can happen to anyone, but it seems like they happen to her a little more often than the average person.

Read full story
25 comments

Mistress enraged, heartbroken when boyfriend puts vacation home in his wife’s name

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been in a relationship with a married man for almost three years now. It’s been almost two years since his wife found out about us when he told her, admitting to cheating. It’s been over a year since he moved out of their house so that he could spend more time with me.

Read full story
241 comments

Terrible smell in building leads landlord to finding week old chicken in abandoned apartment

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I worked for a a toy store that was owned by a certifiably crazy man named Edmund.

Read full story
99 comments

Custodian feeds poor, hungry boy at school and gets reprimanded for his kindness

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend and family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My daughter Ellis is a junior in high school now, and despite how she may behave at home towards me, she is apparently a joy to her teachers. That’s what it always says when I get report cards in the mail: Ellis is a joy to have in class.

Read full story
714 comments

Thin young woman shamed by mother for having an eating disorder when she actually has cancer

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ve always been on the bigger side when it comes to my weight. One of those women who has always been and probably always will be just a little bit fat, like Bridgit Jones who is loved just the way she is.

Read full story
42 comments

Cashier fired for saying to customer only “old” people still use personal checks

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I love people watching. You know, just sitting quietly somewhere and taking in all the joys and horrors of humanity that surround you. Watching how people behave and interact with others when people are watching - and especially when people think no one is watching.

Read full story
1544 comments

Woman has an affair with her father’s best friend and that older man is my dad

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I grew up surrounded in a cloud of secrets that I wasn’t even aware of until I was older.

Read full story
230 comments

Woman gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when waitress harasses a child at table

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am one of the most non-confrontational people you will ever meet in your life, and my good friend Thea is the exact opposite. Thea is a bulldog when it comes to getting what she wants and making sure she is being treated how she believes she deserves to be treated.

Read full story
188 comments

Future mother in law pleads with daughter’s fiancée not to marry her because she cheated

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. The other day I wrote about my friend Angela and how she was surprised to give birth to a mixed race baby when she and her fiancée are both Caucasian.

Read full story
63 comments

Man doesn’t expect his fiancée to give birth to a mixed race baby after she cheats

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My old friend Angela is on her fourth engagement now. She’s only been married once, and that didn’t last more than a year and a half, so she’s been engaged much longer than married, too. This surprises me, because she has done such awful things to her fiancées that I can’t believe they stayed by her let alone (one) married her.

Read full story
608 comments

Man asks woman out on a date on the same day as his wife’s funeral

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My weirdest uncle was actually my great-uncle, my grandfather’s brother, Kenny, and all of my memories of him were wild.

Read full story
328 comments

Woman brings pet pig to human emergency room after it rolls down the stairs

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. If you have been reading my articles for a while you might remember my friend Kate who took in a baby raccoon to nurse it back to health before things went haywire in her household because of it.

Read full story
180 comments

Wife furious when husband goes for oil change and returns with a brand new car

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My parents are the happiest couple I know. In the thirty years they have been married (they married when I was ten) they have hardly ever fought with each other, and the few times they did were epic. If they had fought more, or even bickered much, it would feel different, but when my parents really got into a fight it was a big deal.

Read full story
363 comments

Teen girl saves toddler from dog attack, her parents get a vet bill

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. It’s strange, but when I really think about it, my sister has had an awful lot of brushes with death.

Read full story
131 comments

Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.

Read full story
175 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy