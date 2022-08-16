Terrible smell in building leads landlord to finding week old chicken in abandoned apartment

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

When I was younger I worked for a a toy store that was owned by a certifiably crazy man named Edmund.

Besides owning the toy store that I worked for, he owned three others in various other parts of the state, and a bunch of other commercial and rental properties in the city where I lived. I actually rented an apartment from him at one point because he gave me a great deal on a big three bedroom apartment downtown, but renting from him, getting closer to him, was a mistake. A lot of things that happened and things I agreed to do for Edmund were mistakes.

One summer I started noticing a foul smell in the common area of our apartment building, but it seemed to be coming from the stairwell. I lived on the first floor and didn’t have to use the stairwell, so it didn’t bother me as much as it probably bothered other tenants. That’s why I didn’t say anything to Edmund about it right away.

Days went on and the smell got worse. It smelled like something was rotting. I was on my way out of the building one morning when another tenant stopped me and grabbed my arm.

“You work with Edmund, don’t you?” She asked me, sounding panicky.

“Yeah, why?”

“I think someone is dead the attic apartment. The smell is definitely coming from there and it’s getting worse every day. I went and knocked on the door but it’s locked and no one answered.”

Oh, dear, I thought. This was not good. I drove to work and promptly told Edmund what his tenant had told me, and he said ‘let’s go check’ and because I was the type of person to do whatever my boss told me to do, no matter how ridiculous, I got in his car and we sped back to my apartment building.

I was getting used to the smell, but Edmund gagged as soon as he opened the door to the first floor, and it got worse with every step we took up to the fourth floor attic apartment.

“Hello?” Edmund banged on the door. He’d told me that it was an old woman named Rose who lived in there alone, and I didn’t think, based on the smell, that we would find her alive.

Eventually Edmund took out his set of keys and himself into the apartment, covering his face and gagging, and I followed doing the same thing.

In the kitchen we were dumbfounded by our discovery.

It wasn’t the body of poor old Rose, it was the rotting carcass of a whole chicken she had left out on the kitchen counter to defrost.

We found out later that Rose had taken the chicken out one morning, and then found herself arrested and unable to make bail by the afternoon. The chicken just sat there in her empty apartment while she sat for over a week in jail.

I laughed my whole way back down the stairs, leaving Edmund to deal with the chicken.

I certainly didn’t get paid enough for that.